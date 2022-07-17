Menu
AMD EPYC Genoa With 96 Zen 4 Cores Is An Insanely Fast Chip, Crushes Every Other x86 Processor In Leaked Benchmarks

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 17, 2022
AMD EPYC CPUs Significantly Outperform Intel Xeon In Cloud Servers, Study Reveals

The latest benchmarks of AMD's upcoming EPYC Genoa 96 Core CPU based on the Zen 4 core architecture have been leaked by Yuuki_AnS. The leaked benchmarks show record-breaking x86 performance and this is coming from an engineering sample.

AMD's EPYC Genoa 96 Core "Zen 4" CPU Crushes Every Single x86 Processor On The Market

The AMD EPYC Genoa 9000 chip that has leaked out is one of the many Zen 4 server CPUs that the red team will be launching later this year for the server market. We recently covered the specs for the entire lineup from the same source and now, Yuuki_AnS has posted the very first benchmarks which show monstrous performance for the engineering sample.

The AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs will feature up to a gargantuan 96 cores and 192 threads packed within a single chip. (Image Credits: Yuuki_AnS)
The AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs will feature up to a gargantuan 96 cores and 192 threads packed within a single chip. Here you can see two of those chips running on the same platform for a total of 192 cores and 384 threads. (Image Credits: Yuuki_AnS)

The specific AMD EPYC Genoa CPU's OPN code and SKU naming have not been mentioned but our guess is this could be the EPYC 9654P which is one of the SKUs that feature the same specifications which includes 96 cores and 192 threads based on the Zen 4 core architecture. The chip rocks 384 MB of L3 cache and has a base frequency of 2.15 GHz. The boost frequencies are rated at 3.05 GHz for all cores, 3.5-3.7 GHz single-core frequencies, and a 3.5 GHz low-usage operating frequency. At full load, the chip consumes 360 Watts of power which is a very reasonable figure given that Intel's chips have a maximum power limit of over 700W.

AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa CPU SKUs 'Preliminary' Specs:

CPU NameCores / ThreadsCacheClock SpeedsTDPState
EPYC 9654P96/192384 MB2.0-2.15 GHz360WProduction Ready
EPYC 953464/128256 MB2.3-2.4 GHz280WProduction Ready
EPYC 9454P48/96256 MB2.25-2.35 GHz290WProduction Ready
EPYC 945448/96256 MB2.25-2.35 GHz290WProduction Ready
EPYC 9354P32/64256 MB2.75-2.85 GHz280WProduction Ready
EPYC 935432/64256 MB2.75-2.85 GHz280WProduction Ready
EPYC 933432/64128 MB2.3-2.5 GHz210WProduction Ready
EPYC 9274F24/48256 MB3.4-3.6 GHz320WProduction Ready
EPYC 925424/48128 MB2.4-2.5 GHz200WProduction Ready
EPYC 922424/4864 MB2.15-2.25 GHz200WProduction Ready
EPYC 9174F16/32256 MB3.6-3.8 GHz320WProduction Ready
EPYC 912416/3264 MB2.6-2.7 GHz200WProduction Ready
EPYC 9000 (ES)96/192384 MB2.0-2.15 GHz320-400WES
EPYC 9000 (ES)84/168384 MB2.0 GHz290WES
EPYC 9000 (ES)64/128256 MB2.5-2.65 GHz320-400WES
EPYC 9000 (ES)48/96256 MB3.2-3.4 GHz360WES
EPYC 9000 (ES)32/64256 MB3.2-3.4 GHz320WES
EPYC 9000 (ES)32/64256 MB2.7-2.85 GHz260WES

AMD's EPYC Genoa 96 Core ES CPU was tested in a dual-socket configuration so that's 192 cores and 384 threads in total. However, existing benchmarks do not support more than 128 cores as mentioned by the leaker and the performance was measured within Windows Server 2025 preview so we are looking at a very non-optimized testing ecosystem. It is stated that the performance gap between the ES part tested here and the final version will be huge so we can expect even higher performance on the retail chips.

AMD EPYC Genoa 96 Core & Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP CPU Benchmarks (Image Credits: Yuuki_AnS):

AMD EPYC Genoa 96 Core ES CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core)
v17
v19
AVX-512
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
Xeon Platinum 8480+ (56 x 2 SPR-SP)
Xeon Platinum 8480 (56 x 2 SPR-SP)
EPYC 7763 (64 x 2 Milan)
EPYC 7773X (64 x 2 Milan-X)
EPYC Genoa (96 x 2 GNO)
Xeon Platinum 8280L (28 x 8 CSL-SP)
Xeon Platinum 8380 (40 x 2 ICL-SP)
AMD EPYC Genoa 96 Core ES CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core)
v17
AVX-512
0
15000
30000
45000
60000
75000
90000
0
15000
30000
45000
60000
75000
90000
Xeon Platinum 8280L (28 x 8 CSL-SP)
EPYC Genoa (96 x 2 GNO)
EPYC 7763 (2 x 64 Milan)
EPYC 7773X (2 x 64 Milan-X)
Xeon Platinum 8380 (40 x 2 ICL-SP)
Xeon Platinum 8480+ (56 x 2 SPR-SP)
Xeon Platinum 8480 (56 x 2 SPR-SP)

The performance metrics shared are within various versions of CPU-z, V-Ray, and the very popular Cinebench benchmarks. In CPU-z v17, the AMD EPYC Genoa 96 Core CPU scored 740.2 points in the single-thread and 73057.5 points in the multi-thread benchmark. In CPU-z AVX-512, the chip scored 627.2 points in single-core and 15625.1 points in multi-core tests. For comparison, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX with 64 Zen 2 cores has a multi-threaded performance of 30,917 points so that's a 2.36x improvement in multi-threaded performance. In the leaked benchmarks results that compare the chip with unreleased Sapphire Rapids-SP offerings, the CPU lacks behind in the single-threaded benchmarks but blazes past its rival in the multi-threading workloads.

AMD EPYC Genoa 96 Core ES CPU Benchmarks (V-Ray Multi-Core)
VRay (nT)
0
15000
30000
45000
60000
75000
90000
0
15000
30000
45000
60000
75000
90000
EPYC Genoa (96 x 2 GNO)
EPYC 7773X (64 x 2 Milan-X)
EPYC 7763 (64 x 2 Milan)
Xeon Platinum 8480+ (2 x 56 SPR-SP)
Xeon Platinum 8380 (2 x 40 ICL-SP)
Xeon Platinum 8480 (2 x 56 SPR-SP)
Xeon Platinum 8280L (28 x 8 CSL-SP)

In V-Ray, the chip scored 88,300 points in the multi-core benchmark test. For comparison, AMD's own Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX benchmarks show a performance rating of 60,111 points for the 64 Core Zen 3 chip. This is a 47% improvement which is massive but do note that this isn't even the final form of the 96 core Genoa flagship. In the leaked benchmarks, the chip offers a 4.5% CPU performance improvement over its predecessor, the EPYC 7773X which is expected due to the low clock speeds that the ES chip was operating at.

AMD EPYC Genoa 96 Core ES CPU Benchmarks (Cinebench Multi-Core)
R23
0
16796
33592
50388
67184
83980
100776
0
16796
33592
50388
67184
83980
100776
EPYC Genoa (96 x 2 GNO)
EPYC 7773X (64 x 2 Milan-X)
EPYC 7763 (64 x 2 Milan)
Xeon Platinum 8280L (28 x 8 CSL-SP)
Xeon Platinum 8480+ (56 x 2 SPR-SP)
Xeon Platinum 8480 (56 x 2 SPR-SP)
Xeon Platinum 8380 (40 x 2 ICL-SP)

Lastly, we have the Cinebench performance benchmarks which were tested across all three versions (R15, R20, R23). In Cinebench R15, the chip scored 188 points in single-core and 11,577 points in multi-core, In Cinebench R20, the chip scored 416 points in single-core and 26,285 points in multi-core while in Cinebench R23, the chip scored 1227 points in single-core and 100,776 points in multi-core tests. Here, the CPU destroys the Intel offerings but do note that only 128 cores are being utilized across all three versions and at a lower clock frequency too which is a far cry from its final 3.05 GHz all-core boost.

AMD's EPYC Genoa CPUs will feature 128 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes, 160 for a 2P (dual-socket) configuration. The SP5 platform will also feature DDR5-5200 memory support which is some insane improvement over the existing DDR4-3200 MHz DIMMs. But that's not all, it will also support up to 12 DDR5 memory channels and 2 DIMMs per channel which will allow up to 3 TB of system memory using 128 GB modules. The AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa CPU lineup is expected to launch in the second half of this year.

AMD EPYC Milan Zen 3 vs EPYC Genoa Zen 4 Size Comparisons:

CPU NameAMD EPYC MilanAMD EPYC Genoa
Process NodeTSMC 7nmTSMC 5nm
Core ArchitectureZen 3Zen 4
Zen CCD Die Size80mm272mm2
Zen IOD Die Size416mm2397mm2
Substrate (Package) AreaTBD5428mm2
Socket Area4410mm26080mm2
Socket NameLGA 4094LGA 6096
Max Socket TDP450W700W

