AMD Begins Testing Early EPYC Genoa CPUs As Sample Spotted With 32 Zen 4 Cores, Bigger L2 Cache, 3.4 GHz All-Core Boost

AMD seems to have begun testing early EPYC Genoa 7004 CPU samples which will feature the brand new 5nm Zen 4 core architecture.

AMD's EPYC Genoa Early CPU Sample Leaks Out In Geekbench: 32 Zen 4 Cores & Twice The L2 Cache

Tested on the Quartz reference motherboard platform, the AMD EPYC Genoa CPU has the OPN code '100-000000479-13' and is termed as an engineering sample. This matches the OPN codes shared by ExecutableFix back in January 2022.

This specific AMD EPYC Genoa chip is fabricated on the 5nm process node and will rock a total of 32 cores and 64 threads. In terms of clock speeds, the CPU is reported to feature a base clock of 1.20 GHz while the all-core boost is rated at 3.43 GHz. Now, these are preliminary clock speeds and we can't say for sure how well those clocks were being maintained throughout the tests.

As for the cache, the L3 cache remains 32 MB per CCD and this 32 core chip packs four Zen 4 CCDs which will give 128 MB of L3 cache. The L2 cache on the other hand sees a huge bump with a 2x increase over the current Zen 3 design. The AMD EPYC Genoa CPU packs 1 MB of L2 cache per core so that's 32 MB of L2 cache on the chip whereas a 32 core variant within the Zen 3 lineup would feature only 16 MB of L2 cache. The platform featured 32 GB of memory which should be DDR5 since Genoa rocks a DDR5 IMC rather than DDR4 on existing Zen 3 EPYC CPUs.

AMD EPYC Genoa ES CPU Clock Frequencies (Geekbench):

Now what's impressive to see in these benchmarks is that despite a lower 1.2 GHz base and 3.4 GHz boost frequency, the single-core score is reported at 1126 points. For comparison, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X scores 1255 points and it boosts up to 4.5 GHz on a single-core. The slightly older 2990WX with a 4.2 GHz boost clock on a single-core scores 1014 points. The EPYC 7543 is also a 32 core chip based on the Zen 3 core that boosts up to 3.7 GHz and scores around 1200 points so that's an impressive initial showcase for the upcoming Zen 4 chip. We aren't going to compare the multi-core scores since it does look like the boosting for the EPYC Genoa wasn't working correctly across all cores, hence the low score.

The AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs based on the 5nm process node will be offering up to 96 cores when they land on the new SP5 platform later this year. We are expecting some huge improvement in both single and multi-core performance and this leak is evident of that.

AMD EPYC CPU Families:

Family Name AMD EPYC Naples AMD EPYC Rome AMD EPYC Milan AMD EPYC Milan-X AMD EPYC Genoa AMD EPYC Bergamo AMD EPYC Turin Family Branding EPYC 7001 EPYC 7002 EPYC 7003 EPYC 7003X? EPYC 7004? EPYC 7005? EPYC 7006? Family Launch 2017 2019 2021 2022 2022 2023 2024-2025? CPU Architecture Zen 1 Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 4 Zen 4C Zen 5 Process Node 14nm GloFo 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 5nm TSMC 5nm TSMC 3nm TSMC? Platform Name SP3 SP3 SP3 SP3 SP5 SP5 SP5 Socket LGA 4094 LGA 4094 LGA 4094 LGA 4094 LGA 6096 LGA 6096 LGA 6096 Max Core Count 32 64 64 64 96 128 256 Max Thread Count 64 128 128 128 192 256 512 Max L3 Cache 64 MB 256 MB 256 MB 768 MB? 384 MB? TBD TBD Chiplet Design 4 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) 8 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) + 1 IOD 8 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 8 CCD's with 3D V-Cache (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD TBD Memory Support DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200 DDR5-5600? DDR5-6000? Memory Channels 8 Channel 8 Channel 8 Channel 8 Channel 12 Channel 12 Channel TBD PCIe Gen Support 64 Gen 3 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 5 TBD TBD TDP Range 200W 280W 280W 280W 320W (cTDP 400W) 320W (cTDP 400W) 480W (cTDP 600W)

News Source: Benchleaks