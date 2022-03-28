  ⋮  

AMD Begins Testing Early EPYC Genoa CPUs As Sample Spotted With 32 Zen 4 Cores, Bigger L2 Cache, 3.4 GHz All-Core Boost

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD seems to have begun testing early EPYC Genoa 7004 CPU samples which will feature the brand new 5nm Zen 4 core architecture.

Tested on the Quartz reference motherboard platform, the AMD EPYC Genoa CPU has the OPN code '100-000000479-13' and is termed as an engineering sample. This matches the OPN codes shared by ExecutableFix back in January 2022.

This specific AMD EPYC Genoa chip is fabricated on the 5nm process node and will rock a total of 32 cores and 64 threads. In terms of clock speeds, the CPU is reported to feature a base clock of 1.20 GHz while the all-core boost is rated at 3.43 GHz. Now, these are preliminary clock speeds and we can't say for sure how well those clocks were being maintained throughout the tests.

As for the cache, the L3 cache remains 32 MB per CCD and this 32 core chip packs four Zen 4 CCDs which will give 128 MB of L3 cache. The L2 cache on the other hand sees a huge bump with a 2x increase over the current Zen 3 design. The AMD EPYC Genoa CPU packs 1 MB of L2 cache per core so that's 32 MB of L2 cache on the chip whereas a 32 core variant within the Zen 3 lineup would feature only 16 MB of L2 cache. The platform featured 32 GB of memory which should be DDR5 since Genoa rocks a DDR5 IMC rather than DDR4 on existing Zen 3 EPYC CPUs.

AMD EPYC Genoa ES CPU Clock Frequencies (Geekbench):

Now what's impressive to see in these benchmarks is that despite a lower 1.2 GHz base and 3.4 GHz boost frequency, the single-core score is reported at 1126 points. For comparison, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X scores 1255 points and it boosts up to 4.5 GHz on a single-core. The slightly older 2990WX with a 4.2 GHz boost clock on a single-core scores 1014 points. The EPYC 7543 is also a 32 core chip based on the Zen 3 core that boosts up to 3.7 GHz and scores around 1200 points so that's an impressive initial showcase for the upcoming Zen 4 chip. We aren't going to compare the multi-core scores since it does look like the boosting for the EPYC Genoa wasn't working correctly across all cores, hence the low score.

The AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs based on the 5nm process node will be offering up to 96 cores when they land on the new SP5 platform later this year. We are expecting some huge improvement in both single and multi-core performance and this leak is evident of that.

AMD EPYC CPU Families:

Family NameAMD EPYC NaplesAMD EPYC RomeAMD EPYC MilanAMD EPYC Milan-XAMD EPYC GenoaAMD EPYC BergamoAMD EPYC Turin
Family BrandingEPYC 7001EPYC 7002EPYC 7003EPYC 7003X?EPYC 7004?EPYC 7005?EPYC 7006?
Family Launch2017201920212022202220232024-2025?
CPU ArchitectureZen 1Zen 2Zen 3Zen 3Zen 4Zen 4CZen 5
Process Node14nm GloFo7nm TSMC7nm TSMC7nm TSMC5nm TSMC5nm TSMC3nm TSMC?
Platform NameSP3SP3SP3SP3SP5SP5SP5
SocketLGA 4094LGA 4094LGA 4094LGA 4094LGA 6096LGA 6096LGA 6096
Max Core Count3264646496128256
Max Thread Count64128128128192256512
Max L3 Cache64 MB256 MB256 MB768 MB?384 MB?TBDTBD
Chiplet Design4 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD)8 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) + 1 IOD8 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD8 CCD's with 3D V-Cache (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IODTBD
Memory SupportDDR4-2666DDR4-3200DDR4-3200DDR4-3200DDR5-5200DDR5-5600?DDR5-6000?
Memory Channels8 Channel8 Channel8 Channel8 Channel12 Channel12 ChannelTBD
PCIe Gen Support64 Gen 3128 Gen 4128 Gen 4128 Gen 4128 Gen 5TBDTBD
TDP Range200W280W280W280W320W (cTDP 400W)320W (cTDP 400W)480W (cTDP 600W)

News Source: Benchleaks

