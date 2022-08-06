MSI Confirms AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs & X670 Motherboards Launch On 15th September

MSI has confirmed what we exclusively said a few days ago, that AMD's Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs & X670 motherboards will launch on the 15th of September.

MSI Officially Confirms A 15th September Launch Date For AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs & X670 Motherboards

You would think that AMD would beat MSI to reveal the release date of their product, but instead, the latter revealed the launch of the Ryzen 7000 CPU series and its X670 motherboard series at once, falling mid-September, and both indicating the same day.

Product announcement: August 29, 2022 at 8:00PM ET / August 30, 2022 at 2:00AM CET / 8:00AM TW

August 29, 2022 at 8:00PM ET / August 30, 2022 at 2:00AM CET / 8:00AM TW Press embargo: September 13, 2022 at 9AM ET / 3PM CET / 9PM TW

September 13, 2022 at 9AM ET / 3PM CET / 9PM TW Sales embargo: September 15, 2022 at 9AM ET / 3PM CET / 9PM TW

AMD has not officially revealed the dates themselves but our sources already pointed this out and we even got to know about the 29th August announcement where the red team will disclose full specs and prices. We already gave you the full run-down of the specs too which we also revealed first, exclusively.

MSI plans to release four X670 motherboards initially for the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU family which would include the MEG X670E GODLIKE, MEG X670E Ace, MPG X670E Carbon WiFI & the PRO X670E-P WIFI. We will be getting more information such as prices, overclocking, and memory DDR5 support closer to the launch. The company will also have a range of B650 chipset motherboards to showcase but they aren't planned for launch until a bit slightly later.

Yesterday at the AMD "Meet The Experts" Livestream, MSI gave a bit more insight into their X670E motherboards. MSI is pushing things to the limits with high-end heatsink designs such as screwless M.2 Shield Frozr technology, M.2 XPANDER-Z Gen 5 Dual AIC (supporting up to two PCIe Gen 5.0 x4) SSDs in actively cooled solution), 60W USB Type-C power delivery and more robust power delivery for each tier of the motherboard. We also get a better look at the MEG X670E GODLIKE which looks as beast as ever with its massively saturated PCB design and tons of IO to work with. More details on MSI's lineup here.

AMD AM4/TR4 Chipset Features and Specifications:

Wccftech X670E/X670 X570 X399 Refresh X399 X470 X370 B450 B350 A320 X300 A300 CrossfireX/SLI Triple CFX/2-Way SLI Triple CFX/2-Way SLI Quad SLI/CFX

(Max 6 GPU Support) Quad SLI/CFX

(Max 6 GPU Support) Triple CFX/2-Way SLI Triple CFX/2-Way SLI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PCIe Gen 5 Lanes 24 (with Ryzen 7000 CPUs & above) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PCIe Gen 3/4 Lanes TBD 30 +16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU) 60 (With Threadripper CPU)

4 Lanes Reserved for PCH 60 (With Threadripper CPU)

4 Lanes Reserved for PCH 16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU) 16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)

8 (with Bristol Ridge) 16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU) 16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)

8 (with Bristol Ridge) 16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)

8 (with Bristol Ridge) 16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)

8 (with Bristol Ridge) 16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)

8 (with Bristol Ridge) PCIe Gen 2 Lanes N/A N/A 8 PCIe Lanes (reserved) 8 PCIe Lanes (reserved) 8 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe) 8 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe) 6 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe) 6 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe) 4 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe) 4 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe) 4 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe) USB 3.1/3,2 Gen2 TBD 8 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 0 0 USB 3.1/3.2 Gen1 TBD 12 (PCH + CPU) 13 (PCH+CPU) 13 (PCH+CPU) 10 10 6 6 6 4 4 USB 2.0 TBD N/A 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 0 0 SATA 6Gb/s 8 8 8 8 6 6 4 4 4 2 2 SATA Express TBD 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 DDR5 DIMMs 4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DDR4 DIMMs N/A 4 8 8 4 4 4 4 2 2 2 Overclocking

Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes No XFR2 Enhanced Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Yes No No No No Precision Boost Overdrive Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Yes No No No No NVMe Yes (Gen 5.0) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Form Factor ATX ATX, MATX ATX, MATX ATX, MATX ATX, MITX ATX ATX, M-ATX ATX, M-ATX M-ATX, Mini-ITX Mini-ITX M-ATX, Mini-ITX

