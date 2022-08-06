Menu
Company

MSI Confirms AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs & X670 Motherboards Launch On 15th September

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 5, 2022
MSI Confirms AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs & X670 Motherboards Launch On 15th September 2

MSI has confirmed what we exclusively said a few days ago, that AMD's Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs & X670 motherboards will launch on the 15th of September.

MSI Officially Confirms A 15th September Launch Date For AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs & X670 Motherboards

You would think that AMD would beat MSI to reveal the release date of their product, but instead, the latter revealed the launch of the Ryzen 7000 CPU series and its X670 motherboard series at once, falling mid-September, and both indicating the same day.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Linux 6.0 Delivers A Good Boost To AMD EPYC CPU Performance In Early Tests
  • Product announcement: August 29, 2022 at 8:00PM ET / August 30, 2022 at 2:00AM CET / 8:00AM TW
  • Press embargo: September 13, 2022 at 9AM ET / 3PM CET / 9PM TW
  • Sales embargo: September 15, 2022 at 9AM ET / 3PM CET / 9PM TW

AMD has not officially revealed the dates themselves but our sources already pointed this out and we even got to know about the 29th August announcement where the red team will disclose full specs and prices. We already gave you the full run-down of the specs too which we also revealed first, exclusively.

MSI Confirms AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs & X670 Motherboards Launch On 15th September 1

MSI plans to release four X670 motherboards initially for the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU family which would include the MEG X670E GODLIKE, MEG X670E Ace, MPG X670E Carbon WiFI & the PRO X670E-P WIFI. We will be getting more information such as prices, overclocking, and memory DDR5 support closer to the launch. The company will also have a range of B650 chipset motherboards to showcase but they aren't planned for launch until a bit slightly later.

504c1773aeef4ba6ae3434b8ae6350c1
6e9ca64639d848b68530dcc228d5389b
2 of 9

Yesterday at the AMD "Meet The Experts" Livestream, MSI gave a bit more insight into their X670E motherboards. MSI is pushing things to the limits with high-end heatsink designs such as screwless M.2 Shield Frozr technology, M.2 XPANDER-Z Gen 5 Dual AIC (supporting up to two PCIe Gen 5.0 x4) SSDs in actively cooled solution), 60W USB Type-C power delivery and more robust power delivery for each tier of the motherboard. We also get a better look at the MEG X670E GODLIKE which looks as beast as ever with its massively saturated PCB design and tons of IO to work with. More details on MSI's lineup here.

AMD AM4/TR4 Chipset Features and Specifications:

WccftechX670E/X670X570X399 RefreshX399X470X370B450B350A320X300A300
CrossfireX/SLITriple CFX/2-Way SLITriple CFX/2-Way SLIQuad SLI/CFX
(Max 6 GPU Support)		Quad SLI/CFX
(Max 6 GPU Support)		Triple CFX/2-Way SLITriple CFX/2-Way SLIN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
PCIe Gen 5 Lanes24 (with Ryzen 7000 CPUs & above)N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
PCIe Gen 3/4 LanesTBD30 +16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)60 (With Threadripper CPU)
4 Lanes Reserved for PCH		60 (With Threadripper CPU)
4 Lanes Reserved for PCH		16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)
8 (with Bristol Ridge)		16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)
8 (with Bristol Ridge)		16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)
8 (with Bristol Ridge)		16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)
8 (with Bristol Ridge)		16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)
8 (with Bristol Ridge)
PCIe Gen 2 LanesN/AN/A8 PCIe Lanes (reserved)8 PCIe Lanes (reserved)8 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe)8 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe)6 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe)6 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe)4 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe)4 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe)4 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe)
USB 3.1/3,2 Gen2TBD8222222100
USB 3.1/3.2 Gen1TBD12 (PCH + CPU)13 (PCH+CPU)13 (PCH+CPU)101066644
USB 2.0TBDN/A666666600
SATA 6Gb/s88886644422
SATA ExpressTBD2222222211
DDR5 DIMMs4N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
DDR4 DIMMsN/A4884444222
Overclocking
Support		YesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesNoYesNo
XFR2 EnhancedYesYesYesNoYesNoYesNoNoNoNo
Precision Boost OverdriveYesYesYesNoYesNoYesNoNoNoNo
NVMeYes (Gen 5.0)YesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Form FactorATXATX, MATXATX, MATXATX, MATXATX, MITXATXATX, M-ATXATX, M-ATXM-ATX, Mini-ITXMini-ITXM-ATX, Mini-ITX

News Sources: VideoCardz, MSI (Weibo) , Momomo_US

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
Filter videos by
Order