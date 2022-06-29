AMD RDNA 3 ‘GFX11’ GPUs May Feature Hardware-Accelerated FSR 3.0 Tech Thanks To WMMA ‘Wave Matrix-Multiply-Accumulate’ Instructions

AMD's next-generation RDNA 3 'GFX11' GPUs could feature hardware-accelerated FSR 3.0 tech as spotted through the addition of a new instruction set within LLVM.

AMD's Next-Gen FSR 3.0 Tech Could Feature Hardware Acceleration Through RDNA 3 'GFX11' GPUs Brand New WMMA Instructions

One of the key advantages of FSR 1.0 and FSR 2.0 compared to NVIDIA's DLSS has been that it does not rely on any hardware assistance such as dedicated Machine Learning (ML) blocks but that may soon be coming to an end. While AMD has done an absolutely great job with FSR, offering not only a visual quality on par with NVIDIA's solution but also by making it more open-source, it looks like in the coming generation, AMD might be going one step ahead & using dedicated machine learning blocks to further boost the performance and visual quality that FSR has to offer.

AMD Next To Get Hacked? RansomHouse Extortion Group Claims To Have Stolen 450 Gb Worth of Data

As spotted by @0x22h, the LLVM repository was recently updated with a new commit, introducing WMMA (Wave Matrix Multi-Accumulate) instructions on GFX11 hardware. The GFX11 codename is internally used for AMD's RDNA 3 GPU family which will be featured in the next-generation Radeon RX 7000 and Radeon Pro graphics cards.

AI accelerate! Should work with FSR3.0 and other features. https://t.co/Wh31UxdoaI — Greymon55 (@greymon55) June 29, 2022

Similar to how NVIDIA uses matrix multiplactions for deep learning operations through its latest Tensor Core architecture, the AMD WMMA instructions will be fused on a hardware level to help achieve better Machine Learning or DNN operations. Now there aren't a lot of details provided but this recent update in the LLVM could be a hint at a major graphics pipeline overhaul in the RDNA 3 GPUs.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX CPUs On Sale In Chinese DIY Market: 64-Core 5995WX Flagship For $7000 US, 32-Core 5975WX For $3600 US

In a year's worth of time, FSR has already seen 2x the adoption rate compared to its competitor, with over 113 games getting FiedlityFX Super Resolution support in just 1 year compared to 180+ titles in 3.4 years. Making the technology open-source for both PCs and consoles (Microsoft Xbox) will open up room for further adoption. If AMD was to rely on hardware acceleration for FSR tech moving forward, that would also suggest that NVIDIA was right in its decision to implement tensor cores on gaming hardware as early as its Turing generation of GPUs.

With that said, NVIDIA will be implementing an even better and more optimized Tensor Core architecture within its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards for DLSS 3.0 and it will be an interesting comparison between it and FSR 3.0.