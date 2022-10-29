AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB & RX 7900 XT 20 GB “RDNA 3” Graphics Cards Leak Out

A few days ago, we reported that AMD was working on its next-gen RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards. Now we can confirm that this is indeed the case and the red team plans to showcase at least two Navi 31 MCM options next week, the RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT.

AMD Readies Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB & RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card Unveil For Next Week

Twitter leaker, Chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) who has been super precise with his leaks so far has posted two pictures that don't show much but we can assure you that these data points are from an internal AMD presentation that lists down the upcoming RDNA 3 graphics cards. The cards that are mentioned in this list are the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB.

XT : 20GB

XTX : 24GB

confirmed. pic.twitter.com/wcCvqcWcd1 — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) October 29, 2022

7900XT 20GB 20Gbps GD6 320bit Type C x 1, DP x 2 , HDMI x 1

7900XTX 24GB 20Gbps GD6 384bit Type C x 1, DP x 2 , HDMI x 1 — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) October 29, 2022

The reference board is mentioned here and it looks like AMD will retain the current display configuration which includes two DisplayPort, 1 HDMI and a USB Type-C output.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Rumored" Specifications

The AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, would power the next-gen enthusiast cards such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX/XT graphics card. We have heard that AMD will drop CU (Compute Units) in favor of WGP (Work Group Processors) on its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs. Each WGP will house dual CU (Compute Units) but with twice the SIMD32 clusters as opposed to just 2 on each CU within RDNA 2. Rumors are that AMD has the option to select between Samsung and TSMC for the 6nm die.

AMD Navi 31 XTX: 12288 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm

According to the latest information, the AMD Navi 31 GPU with RDNA 3 architecture is expected to offer a single GCD with 48 WGPs, 12 SAs, and 6 SEs. This will give out a total of 12,288 SPs or stream processors. This is an increase of 2.4x in cores compared to the 5120 SPs featured on the Navi 21 GPU. The GPU or the Navi 31 GCD is said to measure 308mm2 and will come packaged on TSMC's 5nm process node.

The Navi 31 GPU will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and are also likely to carry the 64-bit (32-bit x 2) memory controllers that will provide the chip with a 384-bit bus interface.

While this equals 96 MB of Infinity Cache which is lower than the 128 MB featured on the current Navi 21 GPUs, there's also a 3D-Stacked solution in the works which was pointed out recently and that would double the Infinity Cache with 32 MB (16 MB 0-hi + 16 MB 1-hi) capacities for a total of 192 MB of cache. This is a 50% increase versus the current Navi 21 design and it also makes Navi 31 the first GPU with both, chiplet and 3D stacked designs. These chiplets or MCD's will be fabricated on TSMC's 6nm process node and measure 37.5mm2 each.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card "Rumored" Specifications

There will also be a cut-down variant that will feature the Navi 31 XT GPU core. This chip is going to pack 42 WGPs or 10,752 cores. That's 12.5% fewer cores than the full-fat variant. The GPU will also run at slightly lower clock speeds but the power draw will be lower.

AMD Navi 31 XT: 12288 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 160 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm

The graphics card will also feature 20 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 320-bit wide bus interface. Since there are only 5 MCDs enabled, the card will end up with 80 MB of Infinity Cache which is 16MB lower than the top variant and a 16.6% decrease.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT "Preliminary" Specifications:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi 31 XT Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Process Node 5nm+6nm 5nm+6nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 308mm2 (Only GCD)

533mm2 (with MCDs) 308mm2 (Only GCD)

533mm2 (with MCDs) 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion GPU WGPs 48 42 40 40 Stream Processors 12288 10752 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBD TBD 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBD TBD 2100 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock >3 GHz >3 GHz 2310 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs >75 TFLOPs >65 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 24 GB GDDR6 20 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock ~20 Gbps ~20 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth ~960 GB/s ~800 GB/s 576 GB/s 512 GB/s Effective Bandwidth TBD TBD 1728.2 GB/s 1664.2 GB/s TBP ~400W ~350W 335W 300W PCIe Interface PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Price TBD TBD $1099 US $999 US

AMD has already confirmed that their next-generation graphics card lineup will feature higher power consumption but they will still be a more efficient option than what NVIDIA has to offer. The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT already has a TBP of 335W so for a >2x performance gain. The cards are expected to retain their dual 8-pin plug input for power and feature an updated triple-fan cooling design which is slightly taller than the one currently in use.

AMD will be unveiling its RDNA 3 GPU architecture and the Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards on the 3rd of November. Previous rumors have stated that the actual retail launch will take place in early December. They have a full Livestream planned which you can read more details about here.