AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB & RX 7900 XT 20 GB “RDNA 3” Graphics Cards Leak Out

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 29, 2022, 01:17 AM EDT
AOMP Release 16.0-1 Compiler Within LLVM Updated To Support AMD RDNA 3 "GFX11" GPUs & Phoenix APUs 1
Render of AMD's Radeon RX 7000 graphics card. (Image Credits: Technetium_Tech)

A few days ago, we reported that AMD was working on its next-gen RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards. Now we can confirm that this is indeed the case and the red team plans to showcase at least two Navi 31 MCM options next week, the RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT.

AMD Readies Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB & RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card Unveil For Next Week

Twitter leaker, Chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) who has been super precise with his leaks so far has posted two pictures that don't show much but we can assure you that these data points are from an internal AMD presentation that lists down the upcoming RDNA 3 graphics cards. The cards that are mentioned in this list are the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB.

The reference board is mentioned here and it looks like AMD will retain the current display configuration which includes two DisplayPort, 1 HDMI and a USB Type-C output.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Rumored" Specifications

The AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, would power the next-gen enthusiast cards such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX/XT graphics card. We have heard that AMD will drop CU (Compute Units) in favor of WGP (Work Group Processors) on its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs. Each WGP will house dual CU (Compute Units) but with twice the SIMD32 clusters as opposed to just 2 on each CU within RDNA 2. Rumors are that AMD has the option to select between Samsung and TSMC for the 6nm die.

  • AMD Navi 31 XTX: 12288 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
  • AMD Navi 21 XTX: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm

According to the latest information, the AMD Navi 31 GPU with RDNA 3 architecture is expected to offer a single GCD with 48 WGPs, 12 SAs, and 6 SEs. This will give out a total of 12,288 SPs or stream processors. This is an increase of 2.4x in cores compared to the 5120 SPs featured on the Navi 21 GPU. The GPU or the Navi 31 GCD is said to measure 308mm2 and will come packaged on TSMC's 5nm process node.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT "RDNA 3" Graphics Card To Pack 20 GB GDDR6 Memory 3

The Navi 31 GPU will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and are also likely to carry the 64-bit (32-bit x 2) memory controllers that will provide the chip with a 384-bit bus interface.

While this equals 96 MB of Infinity Cache which is lower than the 128 MB featured on the current Navi 21 GPUs, there's also a 3D-Stacked solution in the works which was pointed out recently and that would double the Infinity Cache with 32 MB (16 MB 0-hi + 16 MB 1-hi) capacities for a total of 192 MB of cache. This is a 50% increase versus the current Navi 21 design and it also makes Navi 31 the first GPU with both, chiplet and 3D stacked designs. These chiplets or MCD's will be fabricated on TSMC's 6nm process node and measure 37.5mm2 each.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card "Rumored" Specifications

There will also be a cut-down variant that will feature the Navi 31 XT GPU core. This chip is going to pack 42 WGPs or 10,752 cores. That's 12.5% fewer cores than the full-fat variant. The GPU will also run at slightly lower clock speeds but the power draw will be lower.

  • AMD Navi 31 XT: 12288 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 160 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
  • AMD Navi 21 XT: 4608 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm

The graphics card will also feature 20 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 320-bit wide bus interface. Since there are only 5 MCDs enabled, the card will end up with 80 MB of Infinity Cache which is 16MB lower than the top variant and a 16.6% decrease.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT "Preliminary" Specifications:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTXAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 31 XTXNavi 31 XTNavi 21 KXTXNavi 21 XTX
Process Node5nm+6nm5nm+6nm7nm7nm
Die Size308mm2 (Only GCD)
533mm2 (with MCDs)		308mm2 (Only GCD)
533mm2 (with MCDs)		520mm2520mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
GPU WGPs48424040
Stream Processors122881075251205120
TMUs/ROPsTBDTBD320 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBDTBD2100 MHz2015 MHz
Boost Clock>3 GHz>3 GHz2310 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs>75 TFLOPs>65 TFLOPs23.65 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size24 GB GDDR620 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock~20 Gbps~20 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth~960 GB/s~800 GB/s576 GB/s512 GB/s
Effective BandwidthTBDTBD1728.2 GB/s1664.2 GB/s
TBP~400W~350W335W300W
PCIe InterfacePCIe 5.0 x16PCIe 5.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16
PriceTBDTBD$1099 US$999 US

AMD has already confirmed that their next-generation graphics card lineup will feature higher power consumption but they will still be a more efficient option than what NVIDIA has to offer. The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT already has a TBP of 335W so for a >2x performance gain. The cards are expected to retain their dual 8-pin plug input for power and feature an updated triple-fan cooling design which is slightly taller than the one currently in use.

AMD will be unveiling its RDNA 3 GPU architecture and the Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards on the 3rd of November. Previous rumors have stated that the actual retail launch will take place in early December. They have a full Livestream planned which you can read more details about here.

Which next-generation flagship GPU will win the overall performance crown?
