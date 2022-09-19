AMD RDNA 3 “Radeon RX 7000” GPUs Allegedly Hit Almost 4 GHz Clock Speeds, Refined Adaptive Power-Management & Next-Gen Infinity Cache Confirmed

AMD's next-generation RDNA 3 GPUs featured on the Radeon RX 7000 could hit almost 4 GHz clock speeds as per the latest rumors.

AMD RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" GPUs Could Be The First Chips To Reach Almost 4 GHz Clock Speeds, Alleges Rumor

The rumor comes as a tweet published by hardware leaker, HXL (@9550Pro) who has quoted a 4 GHz GPU speed for the upcoming RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7000 GPUs. HXL states that these new chips will be able to achieve "Almost" 4 GHz clock speeds and even getting close to 4 GHz will be a huge achievement for AMD.

If we go back a bit, AMD was the first to break the 1 GHz clock speed barrier with its 28nm Tahiti GPUs featured on the GCN-based Radeon RX 7970 GHz Edition graphics card. The company also delivered some insane clock speeds in the past generation with its RDNA 2 lineup, hitting over 3.0 GHz clock speeds with ease. Now the company is going to utilize TSMC's 5nm process node and it looks like the red team is clearly eyeing a new milestone, and that's the 4 GHz GPU frequency mark.

AMD has already showcased a huge clock speed uplift by using TSMC's 5nm process node for its Zen 4 cores. Considering that AMD applies key learnings from their Zen CPUs into other IPs such as the RDNA GPU lineup, there should be no doubt that we are going to get some impressive speeds from the next-gen GPU lineup.

Refined Adaptive Power Management & Next-Gen Infinity Cache For RDNA 3 Confirmed

In addition to the 4 GHz rumor, AMD's SVP & Technology Architect, Sam Naffziger, has highlighted that the next-generation RDNA 3 GPUs featured on the Radeon RX 7000 GPUs and next-gen iGPUs, will going to offer a range of new technologies including a refined adaptive power management tech to set workload-specific operation points, making sure that the GPU only utilizes the power required for the workload. The GPUs will also feature a next-gen AMD Infinity Cache which will offer higher-density, lower-power caches and reduced power needs for the graphics memory.

What’s Next? Looking ahead, we’re continuing our push for more efficient gaming with AMD RDNA 3 architecture. As the first AMD graphics architecture to leverage the 5nm process and our chiplet packaging technology, AMD RDNA 3 is on track to deliver an estimated >50 percent better performance per watt than AMD RDNA 2 architecture – truly bringing top-of-the-line gaming performance to gamers in cool, quiet, and energy-conscious designs. Contributing to this energy-conscious design, AMD RDNA 3 refines the AMD RDNA 2 adaptive power management technology to set workload-specific operating points, ensuring each component of the GPU uses only the power it requires for optimal performance. The new architecture also introduces a new generation of AMD Infinity Cache, projected to offer even higher-density, lower-power caches to reduce the power needs of graphics memory, helping to cement AMD RDNA 3 and Radeon graphics as a true leaders in efficiency. We’re thrilled with the improvements we’re making with AMD RDNA 3 and its predecessors, and we believe there’s, even more, to be pulled from our architectures and advanced process technologies, delivering unmatched performance per watt across the stack as we continue our push for better gaming. via AMD

Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

5nm Process Node

Advanced Chiplet Packaging

Rearchitected Compute Unit

Optimized Graphics Pipeline

Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache

Enhanced Ray Tracing Capabilities

Refined Adaptive Power Management

>50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2

The AMD Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPU lineup based on the Nav 3x GPUs is expected to launch later this year with reports pitting the flagship Navi 31 launch first followed by Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPUs.