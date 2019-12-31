AMD seems to have not one but two 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper CPUs heading out next year if the latest reports are accurate. We already know about the 64 core Ryzen Threadripper 3990X that is going to demolish Intel's HEDT for many years to come but there seems to be a 48 core SKU too which has been spotted in the latest support list for CPU-Z, as reported by TechPowerUp.

AMD's 48 Core, Ryzen Threadripper 3980X's Existence Kind of Confirmed In CPU-Z Support List

As per the report, AMD may have plans to introduce a fourth 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper SKU. The chip would be known as the Ryzen Threadripper 3980X and should feature 48 cores and 96 threads which puts it right in between the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X and the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X. It looks like the chip was spotted within the CPU-Z v1.91 support code but there's no information or evidence provided for such code in the post.

Even if the processor was spotted, it might be an engineering sample and AMD may or may not launch it in the consumer space. Unlike the currently available Threadripper 3000 parts, the new SKUs launching next year would feature a total of 9 chiplets, eight of which would be Zen 2 dies & along with a single I/O die. To get 48 cores, AMD would have 6 cores out of 8 enabled across each Zen 2 die. Other than that, the chip would feature up to 280 MB of cache and a TDP of 280W which is similar to all 3rd Gen Threadripper released and announced so far.

AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper Processor SKUs:

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread CPU Predecessor Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Retail Launch AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X/WX 64 Core 128 Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX (32 Core / 64 Thread) TBD TBD TBD ~280W $3499-$3999 US January 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3980X/WX 48 Core 96 Thread N/A TBD TBD TBD ~280W $2499-$2999 US 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X/WX 32 Core 64 Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX (24 Core / 48 Thread) 3.7 GHz 4.5 GHz 128 MB 280W $1999 25th November 2019 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 24 Core 48 Thread N/A 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz 128 MB 280W $1399 25th November 2019

With that said, we still don't know the clock speeds of the extreme core count SKUs but they would be higher than the EPYC Rome parts considering the enthusiast nature of Threadripper parts. The pricing would also be a key thing to consider as the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X already costs $1999 US. AMD could go the disruptive route and price the chip around $2499-$2999 US which should be enough to put the Xeon W-3175X to rest. That would also mean that the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X could go far beyond in terms of pricing that could end up near the $3499-$3999 US range.

You can definitely expect AMD to officially take the wraps off of their 64 core flagship chip at CES 2020 and we might also get an announcement for the 48 core part if it really does exist. There's a lot of new announcements coming in from all sides at CES so stay tuned for our coverage in the coming week.

