AMD and Microsoft Release Official Patches for Windows 11 Errors To Fix Ryzen CPU L3 & CCPC2 Issues

AMD and Microsoft have officially released patches through Windows 11 update and Drivers release to fix issues affecting Ryzen CPUs.

AMD Ryzen L3 Cache & CPPC2 Issues Resolved Through Latest Microsoft Windows 11 Patches & Driver Release

AMD was experiencing poor performance for their entire line of Windows 11 compatible processors due to a configuration issue with their tech and Microsoft's newest operating system. AMD has now released a chipset driver fixing the specific UEFI CPPC2 (Collaborative Power and Performance Control 2) driver responsible for sending data threads to specific cores that were interrupting the performance. Windows 11 will typically update to the new patch, as well as any other bug fixes or BIOS updates, automatically. In fact, for ease of access, you can download the newest driver from AMD here.

Xbox is Reportedly Backing Mainframe Industries’ Ambitious Cloud-Native MMO Project

Microsoft will release their fix as part of the Windows Update that appears today (2000.282 patches, KB0006746). Microsoft was experiencing a problem with the L3 cache latency, as well as several bandwidth issues.

We have provided highlights of the changelog for both companies below:

AMD Chipset Version 3.10.08.506 Changelog:

AMD Chipset Drivers Ryzen Power Plans (required for UEFI CPPC2 support with “Zen+” and “Zen 2” in Windows 11) AMD Ryzen™ Power Provisioning Package (required for UEFI CPPC2 support with “Zen 3” and later in Windows 11)



Microsoft Windows 11 22000.282 patch (KB0006746) Changelog:

Addresses an L3 caching issue that might affect performance in some applications on devices that have AMD Ryzen processors after upgrading to Windows 11 (original release).

AMD states that the issue with the L3 cache latency reduced performance while gaming as high as 15% and applications on PC by as high as 5% in performance. All Ryzen CPUs that were supported by Microsoft Windows 11 were affected, covering "all Zen+, Zen 2 and Zen 3 CPUs that comprise the Ryzen 2000, Ryzen 3000, Ryzen 4000, and Ryzen 5000 processors," as well as "select AMD EPYC processors for data centers and some newer Athlon chips are also impacted."

With Intel on the horizon of the release of Alder Lake CPU, their next-gen processors, AMD and even NVIDIA are in serious competition over the next several years by Intel and their newest next-gen plans with delving into GPU territory that was dominated by Team Red and Team Green.