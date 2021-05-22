Details regarding the AMD AM5 Desktop platform which will be powering future Ryzen CPUs and APUs have leaked out by ExecutableFix. The AMD AM5 platform will compete directly against the Intel 600-series platform with both being the first to offer DDR5 memory support to consumers.

AMD AM5 Desktop Platform Details Leak Out - Future Ryzen CPU / APU Support, Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory & Socket LGA 1718

According to the leak, the next-generation AMD AM5 socket will be the biggest platform upgrade in several years for team red. The AM4 socket has so far lasted four generations of Zen architectures starting with Zen, Zen+, Zen 2, and the existing Zen 3 parts. Starting Zen 4, AMD will have its brand new AM5 platform ready to support future Ryzen Desktop CPUs and APUs.

One of the biggest changes mentioned on the AM5 platform is the switch from the PGA socket to the LGA socket. The AM5 platform will feature the LGA 1718 socket and as the name suggests, it'll comprise 1718 pins that will make contact with the CPU. That's actually 18 more pins than the Intel LGA 1700 socket which will support the next-generation Alder Lake CPUs. That would mean that we won't see anymore Ryzen Desktop chips with pins beneath them but instead, we would see contact pads (gold) similar to those underneath Intel Desktop CPUs.

Other features of the AM5 platform include the brand new 600-series chipset lineup. The X670 PCH is supposedly going to be the flagship offering, replacing X570. The X670 motherboards will feature support for dual-channel DDR5 memory with native speeds starting at 4800 and going all the way up to 10,000 as hinted by DRAM manufacturers. One thing that's interesting is that the platform is going to stick with PCIe 4.0 support and not move to PCIe 5.0 like Intel's Alder Lake. PCIe Gen 5.0 is only going to be supported by Genoa but it looks like future AM5 platforms will include the tech if AMD sees the need for it to promote its next-generation graphics cards.

The next-generation Zen 4 based Ryzen Desktop CPUs will be codenamed Raphael and will replace the Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs that are codenamed, Vermeer. From the information we currently have, Raphael CPUs will be based on the 5nm Zen 4 core architecture & will feature 6nm I/O dies in a chiplet design. AMD has hinted at upping the core counts of its next-gen mainstream desktop CPUs so we can expect a slight bump from the current max of 16 cores and 32 threads.

The brand new Zen 4 architecture is rumored to deliver up to 25% IPC gain over Zen 3 and hit clock speeds of around 5 GHz.

‘Mark, Mike, and the teams have done a phenomenal job. We are as good as we are with the product today, but with our ambitious roadmaps, we are focusing on Zen 4 and Zen 5 to be extremely competitive. ‘There will be more core counts in the future – I would not say those are the limits! It will come as we scale the rest of the system.’ AMD CEO, Dr. Lisa Su via Anandtech AMD's Rick Bergman on Next-Gen Zen 4 Cores For Ryzen CPUs Q- How much of the performance gains delivered by AMD’s Zen 4 CPUs, which are expected to use a 5nm TSMC process and might arrive in early 2022, will come from instructions per clock (IPC) gains as opposed to core count and clock speed increases. Bergman: “[Given] the maturity of the x86 architecture now, the answer has to be, kind of, all of the above. If you looked at our technical document on Zen 3, it was this long list of things that we did to get that 19% [IPC gain]. Zen 4 is going to have a similar long list of things, where you look at everything from the caches, to the branch prediction, [to] the number of gates in the execution pipeline. Everything is scrutinized to squeeze more performance out.” “Certainly [manufacturing] process opens an additional door for us to [obtain] better performance-per-watt and so on, and we'll take advantage of that as well.” AMD EVP, Rick Bergman, via The Street

The Raphael Ryzen Desktop CPUs are also expected to feature RDNA 2 onboard graphics which means that just like Intel's mainstream desktop lineup, AMD's mainstream lineup will also feature iGPU graphics support. The Zen 4 based Raphael Ryzen CPUs aren't expected till late 2022 so there's still a lot of time left in the launch. The lineup will compete against Intel's Raptor Lake 13th Gen Desktop CPU lineup.

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap: