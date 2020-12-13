AMD's next and third generation EPYC Milan CPU family is aiming a launch in Q1 2021 which is around the same time Intel will be launching its Ice Lake Xeon CPUs. Both lineups have seen their fair share of leaks but today we have a bucket full of information surrounding the specifications and also the performance numbers of 3rd Gen EPYC Milan CPUs by Twitter fellow, ExecutableFix.

AMD's 3rd Gen Milan Server CPUs Detailed, EPYC 7763, 7713, 75F3, 74F3, 7413 & 7313 - Up To 64 Cores, 280W TDPs & 4.0 GHz Boost Clocks

The details include specifications for six different EPYC Milan chips, all featuring the brand new Zen 3 core architecture. We already saw the AMD EPYC 7763 and the EPYC 7713 CPUs leak out but only got to see early ES clock listings. The latest leak sheds light on the final clock speeds & also the TDP we can expect from these chips.

AMD EPYC Milan 64 Core CPU SKUs

Starting off with the AMD EPYC 7763, the chip is going to be one of the fastest Milan SKUs in terms of core density and clock speeds. The CPU will offer 64 cores, 128 threads, 256 MB of L3 cache, and 32 MB of L2 cache for a combined 288 MB cache. The cache also brings a major change to the EPYC family with Milan's Zen 3 cores now accessing a much greater pool of L3 cache than 2nd Gen Rome based offerings. As for the clock speeds, the chip will offer a 2.45 GHz base and 3.5 GHz boost clock with a TDP of 280W.

AMD EPYC 7763:

- 64 cores, 2.45GHz base, 3.5GHz boost, 280W TDP AMD EPYC 7713:

- 64 cores, 2.0GHz base, 3.7GHz boost, 225W TDP Just a little addition to the 7763 leak 😉 — ExecutableFix (@ExecuFix) November 12, 2020

There's also the EPYC 7713 which offers the same core configuration but a base clock of 2.00 GHz and a boost clock of 3.70 GHz. The boost is the highest of any AMD 64 core EPYC offering so far. It also looks like the base clock is the primary determinant of the TDP which was also the case with the last generation EPYC CPUs. The TDP in the case of the EPYC 7713 will be set at 225W.

AMD EPYC Milan 32 Core CPU SKUs

The 32 core SKUs include the AMD EPYC 75F3 and possibly the 74F3 however the latter could be using a different core count (24 cores / 48 threads). The EPYC 75F3 as such is the only confirmed SKU with 32 cores and 64 threads. The chip comes with a base clock of 2.95 GHz and a boost clock of 4.0 GHz which is the highest of any EPYC Server CPU released to date.

EPYC 75F3, 32 cores, 2.95GHz base, 4.0GHz boost, 256MB L3 and 280W TDP. Unit. Heard of a 74F3 too, but no specs as of now. Should be 24 cores? https://t.co/oWxWWtGV2e — ExecutableFix (@ExecuFix) December 12, 2020

The CPU will also carry a 256 MB L3 cache which means it will come with a full die configuration comprising of 8 Zen 3 Core Complex Dies or CCD's. The TDP would be set at 280W for this SKU.

AMD EPYC Milan 24 Core & Lower CPU SKUs

Lastly, we have two confirmed and four unconfirmed SKUs below the 32 core segment. First up, we have the EPYC 7413 which is a 24 core and 48 thread CPU with 128 MB of L3 cache (16 MB L2), a 2.65 GHz base, and a 3.60 GHz boost clock. The CPU will have a TDP of 180W.

You know what, here you go 😉 EPYC 7413, 24 cores, 2.65GHz base, 3.6GHz boost, 128MB L3, 180W TDP EPYC 7313(P), 16 cores, 3GHz base, 3.7GHz boost, 128MB L3, 155W TDP + I've heard of a 74F3, a 72F3, a 7443 and a 7663 https://t.co/nalsn5xECX — ExecutableFix (@ExecuFix) December 12, 2020

The EPYC 7313 is the second confirmed chip which features 16 cores and 32 threads. The CPU will carry 128 MB of L3 cache so that's two partially disabled CCD's with two out of four CCX's enabled on each die. The CPU will feature a base clock of 3.00 GHz and a boost clock of 3.70 GHz with a TDP of 155W. The other SKUs include the 72F3, 7443, and 7663 however details of those SKUs are not yet available.

AMD EPYC Milan 3rd Gen Server CPU Lineup (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache L2 Cache TDP AMD EPYC 7763 64 / 128 2.45 GHz 3.50 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 280W AMD EPYC 7663 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA AMD EPYC 7713 64 / 128 2.00 GHz 3.70 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 225W AMD EPYC 75F3 32 / 64 2.95 GHz 4.00 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 280W AMD EPYC 7443 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA AMD EPYC 74F3 24 / 48? TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA AMD EPYC 7413 24 / 48 2.65 GHz 3.60 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 180W AMD EPYC 7313 16 / 32 3.00 GHz 3.70 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 155W AMD EPYC 72F3 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

AMD EPYC Milan 64 Core CPU vs EPYC Rome 64 Core CPU Benchmarks

Multiple performance tests for the 64 core AMD EPYC Milan CPU were also carried out. For IPC tests, both chips were locked at 2.4 GHz, and the Milan CPU scored an average 14% IPC uplift thanks to its faster Zen 3 cores. With boost enabled, the EPYC Milan CPU ran up to 3.7 GHz (7713) and the fully unlocked chip scored a 27% single-core performance improvement versus the 280W 64 core juggernaut based on the Zen 2 cores.

In multi-threaded tests, the AMD EPYC 7713 scored a 10% performance improvement with boost enabled. These are definitely some impressive figures but we expect them to get even better and much faster by the time AMD launches its 3rd Gen EPYC platform.







One of the more interesting benchmarks is the Cinebench R23 run in which the EPYC 7713 scored 87878 points in multi-core and 1215 points in the single-core tests. Just for comparison, the CPU is 18% faster than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X & 76% faster than the Cascade Lake-SP Xeon 8280L Platinum chip in multi-core tests.

Compared to the same CPUs in single-core tests, the EPYC 7713 is 3% faster due to its higher clock speeds of 2.9 GHz base and 4.3 GHz boost but versus the Intel Xeon chip, the EPYC Milan CPU is 18-20% faster. Now Cascade Lake-SP is definitely older and being replaced by Ice Lake-SP soon which will be offering up to 36 cores but we have seen from earlier benchmarks that Ice Lake-SP barely beats the Cascade Lake-SP lineup with the 18% IPC uplift that Sunny Cove cores have to offer may not be enough to tackle Milan.

Also, 10nm+ clocks aren't going to look great compared to 14nm+ nodes. Clocks and efficiency are a whole different thing and Intel also seems to be lacking in terms of cores with AMD now offering two full generations of server CPUs with up to 64 cores. It is looking grim for Intel's Ice Lake-SP line of server chips but Intel seems to be placing all bets on AVX-512 workloads since that's the only edge they have versus AMD's EPYC processors right now.