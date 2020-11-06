AMD's Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs launched yesterday and now we have started getting the first leaks of its 3rd Gen EPYC Milan CPU lineup. An EPYC Milan CPU known as the EPYC 7713 is spotted within the SiSoftware database by Momomo_US.

AMD's 3rd Gen & Zen 3 Powered EPYC 7713 'Milan' 64 Core Server CPU Spotted, 2.45 GHz For Early Sample

The 3rd Gen EPYC Milan lineup is expected to start shipping later this year with full availability planned for next year. It looks like the first chips have indeed started shipping within time and these next-generation server processors have now started appearing more frequently in online benchmark databases.

The sample we are looking at is the AMD EPYC 7713 which is a 3rd Gen Milan & Zen 3 based EPYC CPU for data centers and servers. The chip was featured in the Gigabyte MZ72-HB0-00 server that features two SP3 sockets and support for EPYC chips with TDPs of up to 280W. The motherboard features 16 DDR4 DIMM slots and supports an 8-channel memory interface with up to 2 TB total capacity support in either RDIMM or LRDIMM flavors.

The AMD EPYC 7713 'Milan' Zen 3 CPU featured 64 cores and 128 threads. There were two CPUs running so we are looking at 128 cores and 256 threads in total. Each chip featured 32 MB of L2 and 256 MB of L3 cache for a total of 288 MB cache. The clock speeds for the chip were reported around 2.45 GHz and there's no mention if these were the base or boost clocks.

According to ExecutableFix, the chip has the '100-000000344' OPN code. It looks like the EPYC 7713 is still an early sample and we can definitely expect faster clocks in the final variant as seen with the consumer Ryzen 5000 CPUs which saw a clock increase for the entire lineup along with 19% IPC improvements through the new Zen 3 core architecture.

Two AMD EPYC 7713 'Milan' Zen 3 CPU Destroy Four Intel Xeon Platinum CPUs in Benchmarks

In terms of performance within the CPU Arithmetic tests, the AMD EPYC 7713 CPU, even with 2.45 GHz clocks, is on par and sometimes outperforms a quad Intel Xeon Platinum (Cascade Lake-SP) system which is mighty impressive. The CPU currently has the fourth position in the Arithmetic tests chart and easily beats the dual EPYC 7742 'Rome' configurations which run at much faster 3.39-3.35 GHz clocks.

The top position held by 4x Intel Xeon Platinum 8280L CPUs is only a mere 5% faster than the EPYC Milan Zen 3 configuration and we can easily see the final variants topping the chart with ease. The more important thing to consider here is the performance per watt & also the performance per $ value that EPYC Milan will be offering over Intel's Cascade Lake-SP offerings and even Ice Lake which isn't expected to ship till next year.

The AMD EPYC Milan processors would succeed the current EPYC Rome lineup. The fundamental change for the EPYC Milan lineup would be the new Zen 3 core architecture which will be based upon an advanced 7nm process node. From what we know and what AMD has officially shown, the AMD Zen 3 based EPYC Milan processors would focus primarily on overall performance per watt enhancements but that doesn't mean we won't be looking at core updates.

The AMD EPYC Milan CPUs featuring the Zen 3 core architecture will not only feature a brand new chip architecture but also feature a 19% increase in IPC over Zen 2 processors and a 40% jump in performance per watt based on what we have seen on the consumer level chips. The higher single-core performance jump will put AMD on par with Intel's next-generation Xeon CPUs while taking the multi-threaded lead even further.

When asked about what kind of performance gain Milan's CPU core microarchitecture, which is known as Zen 3, will deliver relative to the Zen 2 microarchitecture that Rome relies on in terms of instructions processed per CPU clock cycle (IPC), Norrod observed that -- unlike Zen 2, which was more of an evolution of the Zen microarchitecture that powers first-gen Epyc CPUs -- Zen 3 will be based on a completely new architecture. Norrod did qualify his remarks by pointing out that Zen 2 delivered a bigger IPC gain than what's normal for an evolutionary upgrade -- AMD has said it's about 15% on average -- since it implemented some ideas that AMD originally had for Zen but had to leave on the cutting board. However, he also asserted that Zen 3 will deliver performance gains "right in line with what you would expect from an entirely new architecture." - The Street

In a previous slide, AMD showed their Zen 3 based 7nm processors offering better performance per watt than Intel's 10nm Ice Lake-SP Xeon chips. As for the new features, other than featuring its Zen 3 core design, Milan would offer socket compatibility with SP3 platforms, would feature support for DDR4 memory, PCIe 4.0 interface, and is stated to offer 64 cores and 2x the threads (128 threads). The chips will have a TDP rated at 120-225W which is similar to existing Rome parts.

So summing everything up for EPYC Milan, we are looking at the following main features:

Advanced 7nm Zen 3 cores (~64 core / 128 thread)

Pin Compatible With SP3 Socket

120W-225W TDP SKUs

PCIe 4.0 Support

DDR4 Memory Support

Launch in 2020

Moving forward, as far as the launch date is concerned, AMD has reaffirmed that EPYC Milan CPUs will ship in late 2020. The CPUs will go head to head with Intel's Cooper Lake-SP 14nm and Ice Lake-SP 10nm CPUs which will be shipping this and next year, respectively.