An AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan-based server processor has been pictured which is branded as the EPYC 7763 and seems to be an early sample of the next-generation server CPU lineup. The AMD EPYC 7763 'Milan' CPU pictures were posted by a Chiphell Forum member (via Momomo_Us) who also shared the screens of the CPU running along with its reported clock speeds.

The 3rd Gen EPYC Milan lineup is expected to start shipping later this year with full availability planned for next year. It looks like the first chips have indeed started shipping within time and these next-generation server processors have now started appearing more frequently in online benchmark databases. We previously saw the EPYC 7713 'Milan' CPU which destroyed four Intel Xeon Platinum chips in perf/$ figures.

The sample we are looking at is the AMD EPYC 7763 which is a 3rd Gen Milan & Zen 3 based EPYC CPU for data centers and servers. The AMD EPYC 7763 'Milan' Zen 3 CPU featured 64 cores and 128 threads. There were two CPUs running so we are looking at 128 cores and 256 threads in total. Each chip featured 32 MB of L2 and 256 MB of L3 cache for a total of 288 MB cache. The CPU will be configured with a 280W TDP.

The clock speeds for the chip were reported around 2.45 GHz base and up to 3.55 GHz boost and do keep in mind that the chips definitely seem like early samples as the production date is listed as 2019. You can also see the Genesis naming and B1 'GN-B1' revision of this chip listed.





The chip has the '100-000000312' OPN code. It looks like the EPYC 7763 is still an early sample and we can definitely expect faster clocks in the final variant as seen with the consumer Ryzen 5000 CPUs which saw a clock increase for the entire lineup along with 19% IPC improvements through the new Zen 3 core architecture.

The AMD EPYC Milan processors would succeed the current EPYC Rome lineup. The fundamental change for the EPYC Milan lineup would be the new Zen 3 core architecture which will be based upon an advanced 7nm process node. From what we know and what AMD has officially shown, the AMD Zen 3 based EPYC Milan processors would focus primarily on overall performance per watt enhancements but that doesn't mean we won't be looking at core updates.

The AMD EPYC Milan CPUs featuring the Zen 3 core architecture will not only feature a brand new chip architecture but also feature a 19% increase in IPC over Zen 2 processors and a 40% jump in performance per watt based on what we have seen on the consumer level chips. The higher single-core performance jump will put AMD on par with Intel's next-generation Xeon CPUs while taking the multi-threaded lead even further.

When asked about what kind of performance gain Milan's CPU core microarchitecture, which is known as Zen 3, will deliver relative to the Zen 2 microarchitecture that Rome relies on in terms of instructions processed per CPU clock cycle (IPC), Norrod observed that -- unlike Zen 2, which was more of an evolution of the Zen microarchitecture that powers first-gen Epyc CPUs -- Zen 3 will be based on a completely new architecture. Norrod did qualify his remarks by pointing out that Zen 2 delivered a bigger IPC gain than what's normal for an evolutionary upgrade -- AMD has said it's about 15% on average -- since it implemented some ideas that AMD originally had for Zen but had to leave on the cutting board. However, he also asserted that Zen 3 will deliver performance gains "right in line with what you would expect from an entirely new architecture." - The Street

In a previous slide, AMD showed their Zen 3 based 7nm processors offering better performance per watt than Intel's 10nm Ice Lake-SP Xeon chips. As for the new features, other than featuring its Zen 3 core design, Milan would offer socket compatibility with SP3 platforms, would feature support for DDR4 memory, PCIe 4.0 interface, and is stated to offer 64 cores and 2x the threads (128 threads). The chips will have a TDP rated at 120-225W which is similar to existing Rome parts.

So summing everything up for EPYC Milan, we are looking at the following main features:

Advanced 7nm Zen 3 cores (~64 core / 128 thread)

Pin Compatible With SP3 Socket

120W-225W TDP SKUs

PCIe 4.0 Support

DDR4 Memory Support

Launch in 2020

Moving forward, as far as the launch date is concerned, AMD has reaffirmed that EPYC Milan CPUs will ship in late 2020. The CPUs will go head to head with Intel's Cooper Lake-SP 14nm and Ice Lake-SP 10nm CPUs which will be shipping this and next year, respectively.