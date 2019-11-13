AMD's Navi 14 based Radeon RX GPUs are launching soon but the SKUs we know are to based on a cut-down die which would feature up to 22 compute units. However, a full Navi 14 GPU based card has been spotted by ROGAME (via Videocardz) and is expected to be featured in Apple's latest Navi GPU powered MacBooks.

AMD Radeon Pro 5500M For Apple's MacBooks To Feature Full Navi 14 GPU With 1536 Cores, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM

We know that AMD is officially preparing three cards based on the Navi 14 die. These include the Radeon RX 5500 XT, the Radeon RX 5500 and the Radeon RX 5500M. Details for the first card are not revealed yet but it is expected to feature the full Navi 14 die too but it won't hit retail shelves soon. The Radeon RX 5500 and the Radeon RX 5500M on the other hand feature a cut-down Navi 14 GPU die with 1408 stream processors on each product.

Wccftech Survey Results: AMD Crosses Intel In Market Share, ASUS Remains Most Trusted AIB Vendor

The full Navi 14 GPU features 24 compute units or 1536 stream processors but we have seen no official marketing material that confirms a gaming product based on the full die. However, there has been a new chip spotted by ROGAME within the 16" Apple MacBook Pro. The MacBook showed up on both Geekbench 5 and 3DMark databases.

In 3DMark, the chip reportedly features a clock speed of 1431 MHz and a memory clock speed of 1472 MHz which points to a 12 Gbps pin speed. There's 8 GB of GDDR6 memory on the product that runs across a 128-bit bus interface. Configured alongside an Intel Core i9-9980H, the MacBook was able to score 2781 points. When talking about the breakdown of the score, we are looking at 7367 points for the CPU (Physics) and 2506 points for the GPU (Graphics). The clock frequency also doesn't match with any of the leaked IDs from a few weeks back.

One thing that might be happening is that AMD is supplying the full Navi 14 dies to Apple first for their new MacBook Pro 16" model which might explain the delay for the full Navi 14 graphics cards on the desktop front.

AMD’s Ryzen 9 3950X 16 Core CPU Faster Than Intel’s Flagship Core i9-10980XE 18 Core CPU in Single-Core & Multi-Core Geekbench Benchmarks

The graphics score is interesting and explains why there is so little information available around the 24 CU part and Navi 14 in general. Right off the bat, the graphics score is much lower than the GTX 1650 which scores around 3500 points. This means that drivers for Navi 14 GPUs or in this case, MacOS drivers aren't yet fully optimized. We have already seen the Radeon RX 5500 official benchmarks which show it to be much faster than the GTX 1650 and that's just the 22 CU part.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics Card Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5500 XT Radeon RX 5500 GPU Architecture 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) Stream Processors 2560 SPs 2560 SPs 2304 SPs TBD 1408 SPs TMUs / ROPs 160 / 64 160 / 64 144 / 64 TBD 88 / 32 Base Clock 1680 MHz 1605 MHz 1465 MHz 1717 MHz 1670 MHz Boost Clock 1980 MHz 1905 MHz 1725 MHz TBD 1845 MHz Game Clock 1830 MHz 1755 MHz 1625 MHz TBD 1717 MHz Compute Power 10.14 TFLOPs 9.75 TFLOPs 7.95 TFLOPs TBD 5.19 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 Bus Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 128-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 224 GB/s 224 GB/s TBP 235W 225W 180W 110W 110W Price $449 US $399 US $349 US ~$150 US ~$130 US Launch 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th October 2019 7th October 2019

MacBookPro16,1

ATI Radeon Pro 5500M - Geekbench 5 OpenCLhttps://t.co/6kw6iqs9xq — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) November 13, 2019

Moving on to the Geekbench 5 OpenCL benchmark, a slightly different and higher-end MacBook Pro 16" configuration is put to the test. This one rocks an Intel Core i9-9980HK and here, the SKU has been clearly labeled as the Radeon Pro 5500M. This is to be expected since the MacBook being used is a professional variant. The benchmark reports 24 compute units or 1536 cores along with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. The maximum frequency isn't reportedly correctly but the chip scores a total of 29230 points in the OpenCL benchmark. Once again, there's no optimization shown here since the comparative GTX 1650 results are above 35,000 points.

AMD hasn't provided a clear launch schedule for the Radeon RX 5500 series or Navi 14 GPU lineup, in general, making their mainstream/budget tier product launch very confusing. We will keep you posted once we have more information on the full Radeon RX Navi 14 configured graphics card for the desktop and mobility market.

Where do you think the performance of the full AMD Navi 14 GPU would land? Faster Than GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER

Faster Than GeForce GTX 1660

Faster Than GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.