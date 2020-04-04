Amazfit Verge Lite Down to Just $78.99 – AMOLED Display, Heart and Sleep Monitor, More

Amazfit smartwatches boast high-end quality and come at a less price compared to most of the smartwatches out there with the same set of functionality. With that said, we have the Amazfit Verge Lite on discount which you should definitely try out for yourself. It comes with all the essential bits, so be sure to check it out.

Amazfit Verge Lite Available at a Hefty Discount - Features all the Essential Bits, a Great Design, More

As mentioned earlier, the Amazfit Verge Lite is available on discount for a limited time, which means that it will revert back to its original model soon. So be sure to order your share as soon as you can ahead of its expiration.

Starting off with the design, the Amazfit Verge Lite is quite durable and boasts a plain yet very elegant design. In addition, it boasts a stunning AMOLED display which means all of the contents on the screen will look sharp and vivid. Moreover, it is bright and visible in direct sunlight. As for the list of options that it boasts, check out the main features below:

Main Features

● 1.3 Inch AMOLED Color Screen

1.3 Inch AMOLED high-resolution display, makes the displayed content more vivid and beautiful.

Bigger screen, fit the width of the wrist, bring a pleasant feeling of wearing.

The big screen displays a comprehensive and rich information, raise the wrist, efficiency is obvious.

● 7 Sports Modes / GPS + GLONASS Dual Satellite Positioning System

Built-in 7 sports modes, including outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor, indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, exercise.

At the same time, the GPS + GLONASS binary positioning system has been added to accurately record your movement trajectory and tell you the calories burned.

● Optical Sensor, 24-hour Heart Rate monitor

Uses a new generation of high-precision optical sensors and algorithms for more accurate monitoring and lower power consumption.

The all-day heart rate recording function allows you to see your heart rate changes throughout the day, discover abnormalities in time.

● 20 Days Long Standby

Ensures about 20 days ultra-long standby time for a full charging.

If you're interested in betting it for yourself, the Amazfit Verge Lite is available at a 44 percent off for a limited time, making the price come down to just $78.99. Head over this link to get it.

As mentioned earlier, the discount is only available for a limited time, which means it will revert back to its original model. Also, you might also be interested in checking out our discount on the following products.

