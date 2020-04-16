Amazfit GTR Lite Available at an Extremely Low of $95.99 – Features Ceramic Bezels, AMOLED Display, More

Today we have a very special discount on the Amazfit GTR Lite that you can avail right now. That's right, the Amazfit GTR Lite is available at just $95.99 for a very limited time, so be sure to avail it before it returns back to its original model. Check out the main features of the stunning wearable down below.

Amazfit GTR Lite Available at Just $95.99 - Features AMOLED Display, Ceramic Bezels, More

The Amazfit GTR Lite is a pretty neat option if you're looking to get a new smartwatch. It supports all the necessary features that you want in a smartwatch. This includes all the health-related features. As mentioned earlier, the discount is only available for a limited time which means it will revert to its original model soon. So act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Starting off with the design of the Amazfit GTR Lite, it boasts a solid build, Ceramic bezels which we only get to see on high-end watches. Moreover, the display if the wearable is stunning, featuring a crisp AMOLED panel. This will ensure that all the content is visible with deeper blacks. It boasts a resolution of 321 pixels per inch covered by the Gorilla Glass 3 for better durability.

As for the number of features, the Amazfit GTR Lite features more or less all the essentials that it's standard GTR variant hosts. It is 5ATM waterproof, features a bigger battery that can last you 24 days on a single charge. Furthermore, the Amazfit GTR Lite includes a BioTracker PPG Optical heart Rate sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor and more. In addition, the wearable is very power efficient.

The GTR Lite also comes with a personal trainer that brings 8 sports modes, which include swimming, cycling treadmill and more. If you're up for it, the GTR Lite is available at a 36 percent off, which makes the price come down to just $95.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all there is to it, folks. Take advantage of the discount as soon as you can ahead of its expiration. Also, check out the discount on these tablets from Teclast.