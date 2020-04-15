Get These Tablets on Discount From Teclast And Enhance Your Media Consumption Experience

While you're at home, you might want to invest in a good tablet not just for media consumption but also for work. That's right, we have a bunch of tablets available on discount for a limited time. The list of options comes from Teclast and you can get them right now for less.

Teclast Tablets on Discount for a Limited Time - Features Teclast T30, Teclast M16, More

Take note that the discount on tablets from Teclast is only available for a limited time. This means that the price drop will revert to its original model soon. So be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can. Also, take note that out of the options available, choose the one that best fits your needs and budget. Now, let's dive in to see the main features of the tablets on discount.

Teclast T30

Main Features:

●The Latest MTK Helio P70 CPU

Adopted the latest CPU of the tablets to ensure faster running experience.

●ARM-MALI G72 MP3 GPU

Let you freely and smoothly playing 3D games.

●Low Power Consumption

12nm FinFET process makes the high-speed T30 greatly reduce the power consumption, generate less heat and feel cooler.

●8000mAh Large Capacity Battery

Watching 1080P movies online 11 hours without charging under the default brightness.

●4GB RAM + 64GB ROM

Smoothly handle with multitasking, large memory for storing movies, images, videos, music etc.

●Care for the Eyes

10.1 inch full HD screen can effectively suppress blu-ray and protect your eyes. It also has a 370nit peak brightness and can display clearly in strong light. The screen brightness can be adjusted according to the ambient light.

●Android 9.0 Pie OS

The system interface is very easy that make you fast to operate. AI intelligent optimization will speed up the system running and improve the application startup and switching.

●4G call & 5G + 2.4G Dual-band WiFi

Allows you to connect to the Internet and access to network anytime and anywhere.

The Teclast T30 is a pretty sweet option if you're an avid media consumer. It's not only fast but looks good as well and it can handle anything that you throw at it. Moreover, the display quality is great and the bezels on the tablet are pretty small as well so you get minimal distraction while watching movies. If you're up for it, the Teclast T30 tablet is available at a 28 percent off, priced at $219.99. tablets available on discount to get it.

Teclast P10

Main Features:

●Spreadtrum SC9863A 8 Core 1.6GHz Processor & Power VR RogueGE8322 GPU

It is 8 Core structure and made up of 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 1.6GHz + 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 1.2GHz Octa Core structure which achieving high performance and low power consumption. The GPU is better and faster in playing games and watching videos than the previous generation.

●4G Network and Phone Call

Support TDD+FDD 4G network and single SIM card slot. The network is uninterrupted during a call.

FDD-LTE: B1, B3

TD-LTE: B39, B40, B38, B41

WCDMA: B1

TD-SCDMA: B34, B39

GSM: B3, B8

●10.1 inch Full HD IPS Screen with 1920 x 1200 Resolution

P10HD features 10.1inch full HD IPS screen, optimizing the picture color and display with AI intelligent image algorithm. The 7mm narrow bezel and 2.5D touch panel and metal body bring comfortable hand feeling.

If you're looking for a cheaper option, the Teclast P10 tablet is available at a major discount of 31 percent. It's not hard on your wallet and you still get the best media consumption experience. The screen size is great for casual use and the panel quality is stunning as well. It is available at just $109.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Teclast M16

Main Features: Simple and Faster Tablet You've Seen

Teclast M16 uses high performance MTK Helio X27 Decore CPU, which has lower power consumption and longer battery life. The latest android 8.0 operating system, chip with AI intelligence is able to optimize and accelerate machine’s performance; Full laminating process HD IPS touch screen with 2.5D arc edge technology. 7500mAh large capacity battery allow the local video playback up to 8 hours. ●The Latest MTK6797X ( X27 ) 10-core processor CPU

●ARM Mali-T880 MP4 GPU

Let you freely and smoothly playing 3D games.

●7500mAh Large Capacity Battery

Watching 1080P movies online 8 hours without charging under the default brightness.

●4GB RAM + 128GB ROM

Smoothly handle with multitasking, large memory for storing movies, images, videos, music etc.

The Teclast M16 features a slim profile and a dual-lens camera at the back. The bezels all around are small so you get an immersive experience with little to no distraction. It's powerful and features ample storage for your entertainment and professional needs. The tablet is available on 26 percent discount, priced at $199.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of Teclast tablets on discount. If you're interested, be sure to get it while the offer lasts. Also, check out our discount on the Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex on discount, available at just $219.99.

Which tablet on discount are you looking to get?