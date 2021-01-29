Arctic Introduces the Slim PC Case Fan, The P12 Slim PWM PST Fan

Arctic has announced its new PC case, which features a slim design, perfect for smaller form factor PC builds. This pressure-optimized PWN fan features an integrated Y-cable. This fan features a depth of just 15 mm, which is substantially different from the standard PC case fans, which have a depth of 25 mm. The P12 Slim PWM PST fan is currently available through Arctic's website with a price of €9.99 or roughly $12.

The P12 Slim PWM PST fan features a maximum speed of 2,100 RPM with a maximum airflow of 41.1 CFM with a price tag of $12

The P12 Slim PWM PST fan features a fairly standard design, having a black color scheme with the Arctic logo on the fan hub. This design ensures that installing this fan into nearly any PC case is possible, allowing for small form factor PC builds to have additional case fans, which was previously very hard to achieve. This fan features a depth of just 15 mm, which is significantly different from the standard fan depth of 25 mm.

The P12 Slim PWM PST fan features a minimum fan speed of just 300 RPM, while this fan's maximum speed is 2,100 RPM. This fan's speed and design allow for up to 414.1 CFM of airflow while creating a maximum of 35.8 dBA of noise. This fan features a Y-Splitter cable, which easily allows for fan syncing among a larger number of fans.

The P12 Slim PWM PST fan utilizes a high-quality bearing. This bearing is designed to increase the greater efficiency, and this higher efficiency reduces the fan's heat through prolonged use. This bearing reduces not only the heat but also the noise generated by this fan. This fan utilizes the Fluid Dynamic bearing, which provides an extended life span. This extended life span features a 10°C lower motor temperature thanks to the new Arctic motor has up to four times longer service life this is due to the low coil temperature.

The P12 Slim PWM PST fan is currently available on Arctic's website with a price of €9.99, which is roughly $12. This low price ensures this fan can be easily installed in smaller budget PC builds.