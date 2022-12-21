Alleged NVIDIA TITAN ‘Ada’ Graphics Card Pictured: Quad-Slot Behemoth With Dual 16-Pin Connectors

Alleged pictures of NVIDIA's TITAN 'Ada' graphics card which was meant to feature the full AD102 GPU have been revealed by Moore's Law is Dead.

NVIDIA TITAN 'Ada' Graphics Card Pictured: Allegedly A Quad-Slot Monster With Dual 16-Pin Connectors

Earlier this year, there were reports that NVIDIA was working on a TITAN-class graphics card that was going to feature the AD102-450 GPU. Rumors and speculation pointed out the card to be just insane when it comes to its core configuration and design. Now, MLID has posted what he states is the 'first real picture' of the now canned 'TITAN Ada' graphics card. But before that, let's take a re-cap and see what the card was going to be spec'd with.

NVIDIA TITAN Ada graphics card alleged pictures show a dual 16-pin connector configuration with a quad-slot cooler. (Image Credits: Moore's Law is Dead)

NVIDIA TITAN Ada Graphics Card 'Rumored' Specifications

According to the Kopite7kimi, the next-generation NVIDIA TITAN graphics card based on the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture was going to feature the AD102-450-A1 GPU, rocking 142 SMs on 18,176 CUDA cores. The graphics card was said to be equipped with 48 GB of GDDR6X memory running across a 384-bit bus interface. The card should have broken past the 100 TFLOPs barrier even at stock clocks considering the RTX 4090 can already hit 2.8-2.9 GHz boost frequencies casually and the same would've been the case with the TITAN.

The card was said to utilize the higher-end 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules, delivering up to 1.152 TB/s of VRAM bandwidth to the GPU. That's a 14% increase in memory bandwidth compared to the existing RTX 4090 flagship which features 21 Gbps memory dies. As for power consumption, the new NVIDIA TITAN was going to be insanity with double the TDP of the RTX 3090 Ti, rated at up to 900W. The leaker reported that the test board for this configuration featured dual 12VHPWR 16-pin connectors.

NVIDIA TITAN Ada Graphics Card Renders (Image Credits: Moore's Law is Dead):

Now the 'Real' picture that Moore's Law is Dead managed to receive shows a similar shroud design as the existing RTX 40 series Founders Edition graphics cards but with dual 16-pin connectors that were hinted at in previous rumors. The card looks to carry the same silverish-grey colors but in the renders that were made by MLID, the card seems to feature gold accents with a Titan logo that is etched outwards and also glows in Gold colors. The graphics card features a dual-fan flow-through design but since there are two 16-pin connectors, it would require at least eight 8-pin connectors as adapters or two 16-pin direct links to an ATX 3.0 PSU to boot up.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see dual 16-pin connectors on a card of this level since certain NVIDIA RTX 4090 AIB cards are already doing that such as GALAX's HOF RTX 4090:

Surely this is an absurd design but it may be possible that NVIDIA could have lowered the per 16-pin requirement to just 3 16-pin plug connectors since they can still feed up to 450W per connector and up to 900W if required. The RTX 4090 already has a 600W Power Limit on the Founders Edition variant but it never touches that at stock and actual power numbers during gaming are below 400W on average.

As of right now, the status of the TITAN Ada graphics card is that it has been canceled but it will reappear at a later date in the form of the RTX 4090 Ti which is going to be an absolute juggernaut. When that happens remains to be seen but we are sure that the RTX 4090 will reign supreme as the fastest graphics card on the planet for some time.