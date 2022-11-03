GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF Achieves 3.7 GHz GPU Frequency World Record & Breaks Past 31K Points In 3DMark Port Royal

GALAX has achieved not one but two world records with their flagship GeForce RTX 4090 HOF in a single day, one being the highest GPU frequency ever achieved and the second being the 3DMark Time Spy performance.

GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF Hits GPU Frequency Record of 3.7 GHz, Breaks 31,000 Points Barrier In 3DMark Port Royal

The impressive feat comes from team OGS from Greece who has worked with GALAX to break past the previous world records. The two records were achieved on the upcoming GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card which we recently talked about here. The card is definitely a beast & from what we have heard, the figures that we are reporting today are just a warm-up for the HOF cards.

Starting with the GPU frequency world record, the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card is able to hit an impressive 3.7 GHz (3705 MHz to be precise) frequency overclock using LN2 cooling. This makes the chip the first and only in the world to achieve such a frequency while running a GPU benchmark. In the case of the RTX 4090 HOF, the GPU was running GPUPI (100M) and successfully finished the benchmark in 49 seconds. For comparison, a stock GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is going to complete the same benchmark in just slightly over 1 minute (5 seconds) so that's 16 secs more than when the chip is running at an extreme 3.7 GHz frequency.

More 4090 HOF!! 8 x 8-Pin Connectors! pic.twitter.com/U4ZxVMOxQV — Hassan Mujtaba (@hms1193) November 2, 2022

We are also told that the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 can achieve 3.1 GHz+ overclocks on ambient room temperature too. The GPU has a voltage of 1.09V whereas the stock voltage is rated at 1.05 Volts.

In 3DMark Port Royal, OGS used a slightly conservative clock speed of 3.57 GHz which still makes it the highest ever achieved on the card within the benchmark, and a memory clock of 1469 MHz or 23.5 Gbps for 1.128 TB/s bandwidth. One thing we should also point out is that at 3.7 GHz, the GPU is going to produce 120 TFLOPs of compute horsepower while at 3.57 GHz, the GPU will offer 117 TFLOPs of compute. Our heavily overclocked GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card was only able to get up to 101 TFLOPs with 3150 MHz on-air cooling.

FP32 Compute Horsepower Comparisons (Higher is Better) Compute Power 0 40 80 120 160 200 240 0 40 80 120 160 200 240 RTX 4090 (3705 MHz) 120 RTX 4090 (3570 MHz) 117 RTX 4090 OC (3150 MHz) 101 RTX 4090 Stock 83 RTX 3090 Ti 40 RX 6900 XTX 25 Xbox Series X 12.1 PlayStation 5 10.2

Both the GPUPI and 3DMark Port Royal benchmark scores are now live and can be seen at HWBOT in the links below:

So coming back to the 3DMark Port Royal benchmark, the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF achieved a score of 31,096 points which is almost 1000 more points than the previous record. Once again, it reads right there in the description that this is a quick test. We know that several overclockers have got their hands on the RTX 4090 HOF and will be posting their numbers in the coming weeks. This kind of performance, even on LN2 cooling, is simply brutal and we can't wait to see the final GPU performance that the AD102 die has to offer when it's pushed to the extreme.