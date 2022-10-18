Menu
NVIDIA Drops TITAN “Ada Lovelace” But Preps GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Instead, Alleges Rumor

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 18, 2022, 08:56 AM EDT
NVIDIA Drops TITAN "Ada Lovelace" But Preps GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Instead, Alleges Rumor 1

NVIDIA is allegedly dropping the next-gen TITAN graphics card based on the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and instead working on the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti.

NVIDIA Replaces Ada Lovelace TITAN In Favor of GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Graphics Card

The rumor comes from Kopite7kimi who states that NVIDIA won't be launching the TITAN Ada graphics card. Earlier, there were rumors that NVIDIA was working on a new TITAN-class card, aimed at the professional segment. The GPU was meant to feature more cores and even faster memory while doubling the capacity and also upping the power requirements over 600W. This graphics card was going to be an absolute behemoth but it looks like we won't be getting that.

Kopite says that instead, NVIDIA will be preparing its flagship GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card which will share the same specifications but with a 24 GB memory capacity and DRAM speeds of 24.00 Gbps for the GDDR6X VRAM.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti "Rumored" Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti is said to be a partially cut-die with just 2 of the 144 SMs disabled for a total of 18176 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 224 ROPs which is simply insane. The card will retain the TSMC 4N process node and offer a nice boost to clock speeds with the card being rated at 2.75 GHz (Default) and hitting up to 2.95 or even 3 GHz boost clocks in typical gaming workloads. That's a +190 MHz increase in the default clocks.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that might come at faster 24 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1.152 TB/s of bandwidth. Now all these boosted specifications will result in higher power draw too and the flagship is expected to operate at a TBP of around 600W. The card is said to feature a TGP of 475W which is a 25W increase over the RTX 4090 but custom variants may once again push this higher up in the 600W+ range.

NVIDIA Is Giving Away A Special Cyberpunk 2077-Themed GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card 1

We have seen that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is an extremely efficient card and can be under-volted to 70% of its power budget and deliver the same performance. If it is true that the 4090 Ti uses binned dies, that might explain the lower wattage figure as NVIDIA could have optimized the voltages further. The graphics card is said to offer around 10-20% better performance than the RTX 4090 so that should definitely hit or even surpass the 2x performance figure over the RTX 3090 Ti which will be truly impressive. However, a card of this nature won't launch soon.

Now while the Titan-Class Ada GPU has been canceled, NVIDIA already has two solutions out for the professional AI and workstation segment. The NVIDIA L40 is already announced and features 48 GB of GDDR6 memory with ECC support in a 300W TDP package while the RTX 6000 Ada comes with a similar core and memory configuration. Both of these cards come in a dual-slot design, with the RTX 6000 offering a blower-style cooler and the L40 using a passive-cooled heatsink. Both cards also use a single 16-pin connector.

NVIDIA Drops TITAN "Ada Lovelace" But Preps GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Instead, Alleges Rumor 2

NVIDIA will most likely keep the beast under wraps until AMD has a formidable opponent in the RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000 lineup so we may not get to see the RTX 4090 Ti in action for quite some time. NVIDIA also has to focus on more mainstream parts in the coming months.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti "Rumored" Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-400?Ada Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400Ampere GA102-225
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nm
Die Size608mm2608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2628.4mm2
Transistors76 Billion76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores18432163849728768010240
TMUs / ROPsTBD512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80320 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBD512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60320 / 80
Base ClockTBD2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz1365 MHz
Boost Clock2710 MHz2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz1665 MHz
FP32 Compute100 TFLOPs83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBD191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs78 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBD1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs320 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit256-bit192-bit384-bit
Memory Speed24.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps19 Gbps
Bandwidth1152 GB/s1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s912 Gbps
TBP475W450W320W285W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$2199 US?$1599 US$1199 US$899 US$1199
Launch (Availability)TBDOctober 2022November 2022November 20223rd June 2021
Do you want to see an NVIDIA TITAN based on the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture?
View Results

News Source: Videocardz

