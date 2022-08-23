Menu
Nier Series Inspired Action Adventure Game Phantom Hellcat Announced by All in! Games

Francesco De Meo
Aug 23, 2022
Phantom Hellcat

A new NieR series-inspired action adventure game called Phantom Hellcat has been announced today during Gamescom Opening Night 2022.

All in! Games, publisher of popular titles like Ghostrunner, Chernobylite, and others, has revealed today its internal development studio, Ironbird Creations, which is currently working on their new IP Phantom Hellcat. Inspired by the NieR series, NieR Automata in particular, the game will feature visceral and fast-paced combat, epic boss fights, constant switching between 3D and 2D perspectives, a unique theatrical setting, and more.

Phantom Hellcat is a dynamic action-adventure game with showy combos in a theatrical setting. When demons kidnap Jolene’s mother, the teenager must take the stage and save her—but in the world of plays and props, things are not always what they appear to be.

A mysterious theater holds a sinister secret: demons imprisoned inside, guarded by a lonely overseer. When one of the seals loses its power, evil forces abduct their guardian to another dimension. All that's left behind is her rebellious daughter, Jolene.

Though her mother's craft is a tough act to follow, Jolene must master it in no time. She must use magic masks to navigate through different deadly plays to upstage a mysterious Trickster and save her family.

Jump into dynamic hack-and-slash combat in vibrant but treacherous fantasy worlds interwoven with a theatrical setting. Slide, dash, and push forward to reach a grand finale.

Phantom Hellcat
02-272
Phantom Hellcat
05-210
Phantom Hellcat
07-175
Phantom Hellcat
09-138
2 of 9

Phantom Hellcat launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date. More information on the game can be found on Ironbird Creations' official website.

