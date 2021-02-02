All Four Models of iPhone 13 Will Feature an Upgraded Ultra Wide Camera For Improved Low Light Shots

Apple made some huge improvements in the camera department with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models. However, the iPhone 12 Pro Max made some huge leaps forward, better than the rest of the models with its new Sensor-Shift mechanism. This allowed the bigger variant to perform significantly well in low light conditions. Now, according to the latest, all four models of the iPhone 13 series will feature an upgraded Ultra Wide-angle camera lens for improved low light photography. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

All iPhone 13 Models Will Support an Upgraded Ultra Wide Camera Lens With f/1.8 Aperture, Up From f/2.4 on the Current Models

As mentioned earlier, all iPhone 13 models will feature significantly improved Ultra-Wide camera lenses for better photography in low lighting conditions. The lens will feature a wider f/1.8 aperture compared to f/2.4 on the current iPhone 12 models (via MacRumors). Furthermore, this is not the first time that we are hearing details on improved iPhone 13 cameras. Back in November of last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also stated that the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature an upgraded f/1.8 aperture on Ultra Wide angle lens. What's conflicting regarding today's report is the number of models that will support the upgrade.

Kuo expects that the Ultra Wide angle lens with upgraded aperture will expand to the entire iPhone lineup in the second half of 2022. A wider aperture on iPhone 13 series would allow it to capture better low light shots as it would allow more light to pass through the camera lens. It will be a welcome addition for anyone who agrees to get the non-Pro iPhone models.

Other than this, Barclays also claimed that the iPhone 12 Pro Max's Telephoto camera lens will also be brought down to the standard iPhone 13 Pro model. It will feature a 65mm focal length with an aperture of f/2.2. This will benefit Apple's chipmaker Cirrus Logic which will supply Apple with the controller for the camera.

Apart from the camera, Apple's iPhone 13 series will support the same display size as we currently see on the iPhone 12 series. Moreover, we recently covered that Apple will bring back Touch ID in the form of an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the LiDAR scanner and the Sensor-Shift stabilization technology will be available on models other than just the 'Pro Max' variant.

We will share more details as soon as we hear it. Are you looking forward to the iPhone 13 and its upgraded camera? Let us know your preferences in the comments.