Xbox Game Pass Adds Halo Infinite, Stardew Valley, Among Us, and More in Early December

Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early December and they’re certainly rounding out the year with bang. Of course, the biggest addition is Halo Infinite, but subscribers can also sink their teeth into Stardew Valley, Among Us, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Generation Zero, and more!

Here are your early-December PC and console Game Pass titles:

Generation Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Sweden. 1989. When the residents of Östertörn wake to find machines on the rampage, winning becomes living. Alone or with up to three friends, sneak, scavenge and shoot your way to safety across a vast, varied landscape that is as intriguing as it is deadly.

ANVIL (Console and PC) – December 2

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: Ancient Vault Investigation Lab (ANVIL) is an agency that searches for the remnants of alien civilizations scattered throughout the universe. As a Breaker, you’ll seek out and explore the unknown galaxy searching for these ancient alien vaults. Each galaxy consists of random planets and unique boss monsters. Defeating them and opening these vaults, you’ll be able to utilize the stunning powers hidden within.

Archvale (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: Dive into a bullet hell with RPG elements where you’ll master weapons and skills needed to overcome the diverse enemies that await you throughout an ever-changing world. Only by conquering these evil forces will you uncover the truth about the long fabled Archvale.

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC) – December 2

Enjoy the epic and sweeping story in this follow-up to Final Fantasy XIII. Meet new characters and test yourself with a new, enhanced battle system. It’s no longer about facing destiny; it’s time to create a new future and change the world!

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

Take a break from the real world and enjoy the challenge and serenity of mowing the Great British countryside in Lawn Mowing Simulator.

Rubber Bandits (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: A wild multiplayer party, Rubber Bandits is a beat ‘em up brawler where you steal, smash, and scavenge as much cash as you can! Prepare for hilarious physics-based combat with wacky weapons and a huge lineup of criminal characters. Dodge deadly traps, bash rival bandits, and race from the cops to commit the perfect heist!

Stardew Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home?

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sector (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war. Experience every bone-rattling explosion and soul-crushing charge in Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sector, the definitive battle-scale game of turn-based strategy and fast-paced combat that takes you to the battlefields of the 41st millennium.

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 7

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: Buy, sell, and trade organs in a strange universe full of clients. Keep vampire-leech organs from devouring the goods inside your cargo hold, teach Fleshty the Snowman to love, and more. The quivering innards of alien capitalism await in the sci-fi body horror market tycoon game you didn’t know you needed.

Halo Infinite (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 8

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself. Jump into the free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer beta today and enjoy all Season 1: Heroes of Reach has to offer – plus all your progress will carry over into the full Halo Infinite launch on December 8.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 9

Ahoy, pirates! Fight hordes of enemies, adventure with trusted allies, and experience awesome One Piece action lifted straight from the anime in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4! Place yourself in the thick of the One Piece world with as buildings come crashing down around you and attacks throw up smoke and dust with each action on the battlefield.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 14

Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat.

Among Us (Console) – December 14

Play with 4-15 players online or via local Wi-Fi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure. But beware, as one or more random players among the crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone! Stay tuned for the upcoming addition to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)!