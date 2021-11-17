Alien: Isolation is Coming to Mobile on December 16

A mobile version of the highly-acclaimed Alien: Isolation is being currently developed by Feral Interactive and is going to be released on December 16. This port of the game is going to be handled by the same company that made the Nintendo Switch port of the game: Feral Interactive.

According to Feral Interactive's press release, Feral Interactive is going to make a version of Alien Isolation that will be made 'without compromise'. Not only that, this new version of Alien: Isolation will be specifically made and tailored for touchscreen play with a fully customizable interface.

The Press Release reads:

Alien: Isolation on mobile offers a mesmeric action-adventure on a damaged labyrinthine space station, lightyears from Earth. The stunning AAA visuals, arresting narrative and terrifying atmosphere of Creative Assembly’s award-winning sci-fi masterpiece have been faithfully replicated for phones and tablets. This is the complete survival horror experience brought to mobile without compromise. Tailored for touchscreen play and using a bespoke, fully customisable interface, Alien: Isolation allows players to fine tune the game to their own playing style, with gamepads also supported. All seven DLC packs are included with this release, such as Last Survivor and Crew Expendable.

A trailer showcasing the game's mobile version can be seen below:

Alien: Isolation is an original story set fifteen years after the events of the original Alien film. Players take on the role of Ellen Ripley’s daughter Amanda, who seeks to discover the truth behind her mother’s disappearance. Marooned aboard the remote space station Sevastopol with a few desperate survivors, players must stay out of sight and use their wits to survive as they are stalked by an ever-present, unstoppable Alien.

The mobile version of Alien: Isolation is going to be available on both iOS and Android devices on December 16. The game is currently available to pre-order on the App Store and pre-registration is going to be available soon on Google Play.