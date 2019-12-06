DF: Feral Interactive’s Alien Isolation Switch Port Looks Better Than PlayStation 4 Version

Feral Interactive’s Alien Isolation Switch port looks better than the PlayStation 4 version, according to Digital Foundry.

Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry put the Switch version of the survival-horror title to the test, and as it turns out, image quality is actually better on Nintendo’s hybrid platform. Developed by Creative Assembly and released in 2014 as a cross-gen title for the PS3, Xbox 360, PS4 and Xbox One, the game featured impressive lighting. According to Digital Foundry, the Switch version might just be the one of the finest Switch ports to date.

The Diamond Casino Heist Launches December 12th as GTA Online’s Most Complex Operation

On the Nintendo Switch, Alien Isolation uses a combination of dynamic resolution scaling, contrast adaptive sharpening and TAA. The game manages to main a resolution near 1080p on most occasions but drops to 756p in the most demanding situations. While the PS4 and Xbox One versions were locked at 1080p, the Switch version looks much cleaner overall due to the use of a more recent anti-aliasing solution. Check out Digital Foundry’s analysis down below:

Alien Isolation is out now for the Nintendo Switch. The Switch version was announced back in June of this year.

In an original story set fifteen years after the events of the film, players take on the role of Ellen Ripley’s daughter Amanda, who seeks to discover the truth behind her mother’s disappearance. Marooned aboard the remote space station Sevastopol with a few desperate survivors, players must stay out of sight, and use their wits to survive as they are stalked by the ever-present, unstoppable Alien. Sevastopol Station is a labyrinthine environment that contains hundreds of hidden items that provide clues to the station’s catastrophic decline. As they explore, players will crawl through air vents, scope out hiding places, scavenge for resources, and deploy tech in a life-or-death struggle to outthink the terrifying Alien, whose unpredictable, dynamic behaviour evolves after each encounter.

The Switch port features support for gyroscopic aiming and HD rumble and includes all DLC ever released for the game.