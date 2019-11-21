Alien: Isolation Creeps onto Nintendo Switch Next Month

One of the best horror games of the past decade will soon be available on the Nintendo Switch. Developed by Creative Assembly, Alien: Isolation hearkens back to the original 1979 Alien in terms of tone, story, and visuals, pitting Ellen Ripley’s daughter Amanda against a lone xenomorph (and a mess of humans and malfunctioning androids). The Switch version is being handled by Feral Interactive, who have worked on a variety of different ports, including the well-received Switch version of Grid Autosport. Check out a new trailer for the Switch version of Alien: Isolation, below.

Assuming that was Switch footage, the game is looking pretty darn good on Nintendo’s system. I mean, it should look good, the game is five years old at this point, but Switch ports are never a guarantee. Textures and assets are maybe slightly blurry, but that actually kind of works with the game’s grimy aesthetic. Here’s a few more details about Alien: Isolation for Switch:

In an original story set fifteen years after the events of the film, players take on the role of Ellen Ripley’s daughter Amanda, who seeks to discover the truth behind her mother’s disappearance. Marooned aboard the remote space station Sevastopol with a few desperate survivors, players must stay out of sight, and use their wits to survive as they are stalked by an ever-present, unstoppable Alien. Alien: Isolation on Nintendo Switch will feature support for gyroscopic aiming and HD rumble to immerse players in its terrifying world wherever they play. It will also include all DLC ever released for the game.

Alien: Isolation creeps through the Nintendo Switch’s air ducts on December 5. This version of the game will set you back $35. Anybody missed out on Alien: Isolation and planning to give it a try on Switch? Or perhaps you just love the game and plan to double dip?