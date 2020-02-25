Alfawise A80 Smart Projector with LCD Display Available at $88.99 – Get it Here!

If you're looking to get a smart projector for yourself that does its job well and available at a pretty reasonable price then you have come to the right place. Today, we have the stunning Alfawise A80 smart projector with a plethora of essential features available at a discount. If you're looking to get one, scroll down for more details.

Alfawise A90 SMartprojector Available at a Discount for Limited Time Only

First and foremost, take note that the price drop is only available for a limited time.

The Alfawise A80 features a strong and durable build quality. It packs all the necessary features like a 4-inch LCD chip, a bright output and focus controls. It can project 28 to 108-inches so it is pretty suitable for big as well as small rooms. In addition, it features all the necessary controls that you might be interested in checking out. Check out the complete list below.

Main Features:

● Latest HD LCD display technology, 4-inch LCD chip, 1280 x 720resolution.

●2800lm brightness, 15% brighter than ordinary portable projectors, providing vivid color and sharp images.

●Positive and negative 15 degree keystone correction and easy focusing.

●28 inch - 180 inch projecting size,1.2 - 5.5m projecting distance, suitable for big and small rooms.

● Compatible with computer, TV Box, TV Stick, U disk, game consoles, etc.

● Cinema-style stereo mixing sound, independent speaker cavity.

● Unique industrial design, simple and elegant looking, perfect for home use, class room, conference room, etc.

The Alfawise A80 smart projector is available at a discounted price of $88.99. Head over to this link to get your hands on it.

Are you looking to get your hands on the Alfawise A80 smart projector?