Get These Stunning Wireless Earbuds From Xiaomi at a Discount – Includes Mi AirDots Pro, More

If you're a fan of Xiaomi's hardware and build quality then you are in for a treat. That's right, today we have a wide range of wireless earbuds available at a discount, each with their own set of special features for special purposes. If you're interested in getting it for yourself, check out the list below.

Xiaomi Offers Stunning Wireless Earbuds Now Available at a Discount

The discount on wireless earbuds is available for a limited time only and it would be best if you hurry up and order your share ahead of the expiration date. if you fail to do so, the prices would revert back to its original model.

Original Xiaomi Redmi AirDots

Main Features:

• The headset has a built-in Bluetooth 5.0 chip to be called a new generation of headphones. Redmi AirDots is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip, the data transfer rate is up to 2 times compared to the previous generation, the connection is faster and more stable. Listening to music and playing is smoother and softer

•Noise Reduction of 7.2mm Moving Coil Drive Unit and DSP Intelligent Environment Noise Reduction:

• when material and setting are the same, the larger the size of the speaker unit, the better of the low frequency

• The Redmi AirDots are equipped with a 7.2 mm sound unit, which has a low frequency dip and a medium to high frequency

The Xiaomi Redmi AirDots is available at a 49 percent discount as part of our list of wireless earbuds, priced at $19.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro

Main Features:

● 7mm neodymium iron boron magnetic + titanium-plated diaphragm dynamic ring speaker unit

● ANC active noise reduction

● Lightweight, IPX4 water resistance as well

● Can be paired with iOS and Android devices, including tablets laptops, and mobile phones

● Both the right and left can function freely of each other providing a true hassle-free sound experience

One of the best wireless earbuds on discount on our list, the Mi AirDots Pro are a great option available at a 30 percent off, priced at $47.99. Use the code: GBXMTWS01. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mini In-Ear Bluetooth Earphone

Main Features:

● Mini body design

● Ultralight, feel nothing when wearing

● Ergonomic in-ear design, hard to fall out

● IPX4 waterproof, enjoy sports as much as you like

● One-button multi-operation function

● Magnetic pogo pin charging, safe and convenient

If you're looking for something more simple that does its job well, get the Xiaomi Mini In-Ear Bluetooth Earphone at just $16.99. Use the code: GBXMINEARW. Head over to this link to get it.

These are all the options of wireless earbuds available at a massive discount for a limited time. If you're interested in getting one for yourself, be sure to avail the discount as soon as you can before the prices revert back to their original model.

You might also like our discount on the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2019.

Which wireless earbuds are you looking to get? Sound off in the comments.