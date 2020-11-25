AirPods Sales Reportedly Lower Than Previous Estimates; AirPods 3 Could Also Be Delayed but on Track for a 2021 Release

With Apple’s AirPods line selling an estimated 60 million units in 2019, with predictions marked at 82 million shipments for 2020, the company’s wireless earbuds would have continued their ongoing momentum ever since their inception in 2016. However, what was expected to be an increase in sales might turn out to be a slight disappointment for Apple, according to famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo Reports That One Contributing Factor to the Lowered Forecast Is the Possible Delay of the AirPods 3

In a research note, Kuo talks about a less positive outcome for the AirPods family. He mentions that shipments are lower than what was predicted before. Kuo expects around a 5-10 percent decline in year-over-year sales for the next six-month period, with one reason for that decline connected to the possible delay of the AirPods 3. Previously, it was reported that the AirPods 3 would arrive during the first half of 2021, but it looks like they might release during the April-June timeline.

One of the biggest changes coming to the AirPods 3 is an AirPods Pro-like design, meaning a smaller stem and possibly improved battery life. One allegedly leaked image show what appear to be the AirPods 3, and these sport a more compact form factor compared to the second-generation AirPods. Another contributing factor could be the delay of the AirPods Studio, Apple’s upcoming premium over-ear headphones. According to previous reports, these were said to arrive this year, but their release has been pushed back to 2021, possibly due to the comfort issues lying in the metallic headband.

An early launch of the AirPods Studio would have meant Apple was finally becoming competitive against premium headphone makers like Sony, Bose, and others, but it looks like we’ll have to wait for their arrival next year. Fortunately, there’s still positive news as Apple is expected to launch redesigned versions of the Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models. These machines were earlier reported to feature a 14.1-inch and 16-inch displays, so it will be an exciting couple of weeks shortly after 2021 starts.

