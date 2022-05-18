AirPods Ruptured Child’s Eardrums Due to Amber Alert, Apple Faces Lawsuit

Apple is facing a lawsuit after the AirPods ruptured the eardrums of a 12-year-old boy. The lawsuit was filed against Apple in California in 2020, suggesting that the boy's eardrums were ruptured due to Amber Alerts. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Amber Alerts on AirPods Ruptured the Eardrums of a 12-Year-Old Boy, Parents File Lawsuit Against Apple

The child is identified as B.G in the lawsuit filing who was watching a movie on Netflix on his iPhone that was connected to AirPods Pro (via Law360). While the volume of the AirPods was reportedly set to low, the Amber Alert produced a high-pitched noise that damaged the boy's eardrums. The lawsuit details that Apple's Amber Alert "tore apart" B.G's eardrum and also damaged his cochlea. Since the incident, the boy has suffered hearing loss, dizziness, nausea, vertigo, and tinnitus. He is now required to wear hearing aids.

The lawsuit claims that Apple is aware of the "defective" AirPods that do not lower the sound of Amber Alerts. Moreover, Apple also did not include a warning for the potential issue that users might face.

As a direct and proximate result of each and all Defendants' negligence in designing, manufacturing, and marketing the defective AirPods, B.G. has suffered significant temporary and permanent, continuous injuries, pain and suffering, disability, and impairment. B.G. has suffered mental anguish, emotional trauma, physical harm, injuries, disability, and impairment in the past and that will continue into the future. B.G. has lost his ability to live a normal life, and he will continue to live a diminished life into the future, including a diminished earning capacity. Furthermore, B.G. has medical bills both past and future related to care arising from and relating to the injuries suffered as a result of the defective AirPods.

Lastly, the new lawsuit against Apple seeks damages for the boy and his parents who are under immense emotional stress from the situation. The lawsuit demands "punitive damages in amounts that would punish Defendants for their conduct and which would deter other technology companies from engaging in such misconduct in the future."

Amber Alerts are designed by Apple in a way to alert iPhone users, causing the AirPods to produce loud sounds and vibrations. You have the option to turn off Amber Alerts for your AirPods in the Settings > Notifications > Toggle off the Amber Alert option.

