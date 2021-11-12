AirPods Pro 2 Launch to Happen in Q3, 2022, According to Tipster

The launch timeline of the AirPods Pro 2 continues to juggle, with one tipster stating that the successor to the original AirPods Pro will arrive in the third quarter of 2022. Previously, the same individual predicted that the new wireless earbuds would launch earlier, though still slated to arrive next year.

Upcoming AirPods Pro 2 May Launch in Same Design as AirPods Pro

The prediction from the tipster Tron is in line with a previous prediction from LeaksApplePro, claiming that the AirPods Pro 2 are not expected to launch until Q3, 2022. If one would have doubts over the track record of Tron, he told MacRumors that the tip he received was provided directly from Apple’s supply chain, and on the previous occasion, those unnamed individuals correctly predicted the AirPods 3 launch.

Still, Apple’s actual plans might be different from the aforementioned launch timeline, so we want our readers to treat this info with a pinch of salt. Another area where details are not confirmed are the AirPods Pro 2’s design. We have consistently heard and reported that the upcoming wireless earbuds might do away with the stem, instead adopting a rounded shape that will seamlessly fit in the wearer’s ear, with no visible protrusion.

However, those plans might be scrapped because, according to a previous leak, the AirPods Pro 2 will ship with the same stem belonging to the AirPods Pro, along with features like ‘Find My’ speaker holes. We may also see updated motion sensors on the AirPods Pro 2, which are tweaked to monitor the wearer’s fitness sessions. As for the launch itself, Apple might have purposely extended their arrival as it wants to boost sales of current-generation models.

As it so happens, the technology giant has asked its supply chain to reduce AirPods production by 30 percent, likely due to poor sales, or it could be the result of the ongoing chip shortage. Regardless, we will continue to update our readers on what changes may or may not arrive, so stay tuned.

News Source: Tron