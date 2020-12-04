ADATA XPG Announces the XPG LEVANTE 360 AIO Cooler

ADATA XPG has announced the XPG LEVANTE 360 AIO Cooler, featuring a 360 mm radiator and ARGB lighting effects on both the fans and the CPU water block. This XPG LEVANTE 360 AIO Cooler looks fantastic in nearly any PC case and is backed by a 5-year warranty, one of the highest warranties in the AIO Cooler industry.

The XPG LEVANTE 360 AIO cooler features three Dual-Ring 120 mm fans and even comes with a five-year warranty

The XPG LEVANTE 360 features an impressively large 360 mm aluminum radiator, which is cooled by three 120 mm fans that can easily be installed in any case offering support for the 360 mm size. This larger size allows the AIO cooler to cool the installed CPU with ease efficiently. These fans use a Fluid Dynamic bearing that allows for a quiet operation and an incredibly reliable operation. These fans are designed with an auto-restart mechanism to ensure that the radiator is consistently cooled.

The XPG LEVANTE 360 features a wide array of RGB lighting on both the three 120 mm fans and the CPU water block. The RGB lighting can be controlled through the ARGB controller or the motherboard due to the 3 pin connector. The ARGB controller allows users to easily change the RGB lighting's speed, mode, and light functions.

The three 120 mm fans offer dual-ring RGB lighting, with both the fan blades and an RGB ring around the fan blades. These fans offer a speed range of 600 RPM with a maximum of 2,000 RPM and only create 34.0 dBA of noise.

This AIO cooler features a low-profile pump, the liquid throughout the closed-loop system, and is rated for a 50,000-hour lifespan. This pump features a cooler cold plate with thermal paste pre-applied, allowing anyone to use this AIO cooler easily in their next PC. The copper plate has a 0.15 mm thin microchannel that provides a large cooling area and boosting heat exchange efficiency.

This pump features a unique design with triangle lighting and the XPG logo illuminated, and easily seen from nearly any angle. This AIO cooler comes with a five-year warranty ensuring anyone that the XPG LEVANTE 360 AIO Cooler will not have to be replaced for a very long time.