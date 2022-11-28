A Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 60 FPS Mod Is in the Works

A Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mod that is currently in the works promises to improve the experience considerably via emulation.

The new mod, which is in the works by known modder theboy181, is a 60 FPS mod that already seems to work great, judging by the videos shared on Twitter. As bad performance is among the many technical issues plaguing the latest entries in the Pokémon series, this will be a very welcome mod when it launches in the future.

While Scarlet and Violet suffer from a variety of technical issues, they did not prevent our own Nathan from enjoying the games, as he feels the games deliver the open-world RPG experience that fans of the series have been asking for.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet largely deliver the open-world RPG experience fans barely dared dream of for decades, with a huge, lively map and a surprisingly-engaging trio of stories nicely complementing the franchise’s rock-solid core mechanics. Yes, the game has more than its share of technical issues, but its shortcomings are largely cosmetic and the folks most excited to play probably aren’t going to be that bothered about its pixel count or performance. This Pokémon may be humble-looking, but it brings the fight where it counts.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.