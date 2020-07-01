A Plague Tale: Innocence Breaks One Million Units Milestone

A Plague Tale: Innocence, the peculiar action/adventure stealth game released last year by Asobo Studio, has crossed the milestone of one million units sold. The game is currently 66% off on Steam as part of the Summer Sale, which means its price is down to €15.29.

In a press release, David Dedeine, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of Asobo Studio, stated:

The entire team at Asobo Studio is extremely proud of the path A Plague Tale: Innocence has taken in one year, with Focus Home Interactive by our side. Every day more and more players are discovering the story of Amicia and Hugo, which is for us the greatest source of motivation. We can't wait to bring other adventures and strong emotional experiences!

John Bert, Chief Operating Officer at Focus Home Interactive, declared:

It’s a testament to the talent of both our teams that we have achieved this important milestone. It has always been a great pleasure to work with the team at Asobo Studio, and we are proud to continue our partnership with another ambitious upcoming title. These brilliant results only strengthen our resolve to keep working with such talented partners to deliver the most unique and exciting games on the market.

A Plague Tale: Innocence surprised us as well. In our review, Francesco rated the game 8.8 out of 10.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is definitely among the gaming surprises of 2019, exceeding expectations in the best possible ways. With its gripping tale, charming characters and solid gameplay mechanics, the game is a must-have for those who like single-player games with a strong focus on story and character development. Even if the tale does not take in you, A Plague Tale: Innocence still offers a solid third-person stealth experience that fans of the genre will surely appreciate.

Later this year, Asobo Studio is also expected to release the long-awaited Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.