A Plague Tale: Requiem Patch 1.03 Introduces New Graphics Settings, Optimization Improvements, Steam Deck Compatibility

A new A Plague Tale: Requiem patch is now live on PC and consoles, introducing new graphics options on PC, better optimization on all platforms, and more.

Alongside better optimization for AI, rats, terrain, and navmesh to reduce framerate drops and freezing issues, the 1.03 patch rebalances the final arena fights in Nothing Left and Dying Sun and fixes multiple bugs.

Changes & Updates

Balanced difficulty in “Nothing Left” and “Dying Sun” final arena fights.



Optimization

Optimized AI, rats, terrain and navmesh to reduce framerate drops and freezing issues.

Bug Fixes

Fixed HDR issues creating crushed highlights (not applicable to Nintendo Switch).

Fixed random crashes or blockers that could happen in some chapters.

Also fixed blockers or animation bugs that could happen during some crank interactions.

Fixed issue during reaction between Ignifer pot and Odoris in specific cases.

Fixed a script issue that could make the pine cones thrown by Hugo in “Under a New Sun” invisible.

Improved cart collisions to prevent going out of the map.

Fixed minor visual bugs in some chapters.

Fixed unexpected change of audio language when changing other options.

Also fixed minor issues in German language.

The new A Plague Tale: Requiem patch also introduces new PC-exclusive features, such as new graphics options. The patch also introduces full Steam Deck compatibility.

Changes & Updates

The game is now compatible with Steam Deck.

Optimization

Added new graphics options to improve visual and performance customizations (Frame limiter, Resolution optimizer, SSAO, DOF, Screen Space Shadows, Motion Blur).

Improved auto setting graphic profiles to better match PC configurations.

Bug Fixes

Fixed specular flickering issues with DLSS.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. Learn more about the second entry in the series by Asobo Studio by checking out Chris' review.