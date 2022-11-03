Menu
A Plague Tale: Requiem Surpassed One Million Players in Just One Week, Asobo Studio Confirms

Francesco De Meo
Nov 3, 2022, 06:59 AM EDT
A Plague Tale: Requiem is setting out to be a major success, as the game has managed to reach an important milestone only a few days after launch.

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Asobo Studio confirmed that the game surpassed one million players worldwide just one week after its release. To mark the occasion, a new Accolades Trailer has been released online, and you can check it out below.

Following its launch last week, A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to the critically acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence by Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment, has already conquered the hearts of players and garnered critical praise. Lauded since its debut entry A Plague Tale: Innocence, the series’ impact reaches new heights with the game becoming a staple in the genre with reviews heralding “a well-written, breathtaking, powerful adventure” as well as “one of the finest adventures around”.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a more than worthy sequel, expanding the original's experience in every possible way without taking away what made it so good, as highlighted by Chris in his review.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a faithful follow-up to the first outing, managing to expand in every way while staying true to what made the first great. With solid gameplay, a fantastic story that's excellently acted and presented, and set pieces that could challenge even the biggest game in the industry, if you like the first outing from Asobo Studio, you will love this.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.

