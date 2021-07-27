A Bloodborne Upcoming Mod Will Fully Restore Cleric Beast Shortcut Door

A soon to be released new Bloodborne mod will restore some cut content back to the game, 7 years after the game's release.

The new mod, which has been developed by Garden of Eyes, restores the Cleric Beast shortcut door that connects Central Yharnam with the Cathedral Ward. In the final game, this door is not functional, as there is some sort of invisible barrier that prevents players from using it.

A release date for this new Bloodborne mod has yet to be confirmed, but it seems like it is not that far from release. We had a quick chat with Garden of the Eyes, who confirmed that the mod is ready for release, but requires further optimization since load times are slow as of now.

Garden of Eyes also told us how the door has actually been restored. The modder used some of the leftover assets found in the game and fixed the shortcut door in the retail version of the game, which also entailed editing the collisions, map files, and scripts for the areas to load properly. The mod also places a fog wall in front of the door if the player hasn't defeated the Cleric Beast so to prevent game-breaking bugs.

The upcoming mod by Garden of Eyes isn't the only mod that has been developed for Bloodborne. Earlier this year, Lance McDonald released a 60 FPS unofficial patch that makes the game run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

I have built a utility that, when applied to a copy of Bloodborne v1.09 (the latest update), will modify the game engine in a way that allows most of the gameplay logic to run at arbitrary update speeds, increases the framerate cap to 60fps, and optionally lowers the rendering resolution to 1280x720.

Bloodborne is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.