Apple iPhone XR with 64GB Storage and Black Color Option Available for $468

Apple’s iPhone XR is a solid smartphone to buy in 2020 if you are looking to jump onboard the ‘modern iPhone’ bandwagon with Face ID and all. Apple currently sells the phone for just $599, which is not a bad deal at all. But, what if we told you that you can grab the smartphone for a low price of just $468 instead, completely unlocked and renewed? Well, we have found a deal on such iPhone XR on Amazon.

The iPhone XR really does not need any proper introduction at this point. But what you should know right now that this phone on deal comes in a black finish with 64GB of storage. You also get a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, the ability to record 4K video at 60 frames per second, Face ID, fast charging, fast wireless charging, waterproof design and so much more. This is one smartphone that you are bound to love no matter what.

In order get the discount, you don’t have to lift a finger. Just add the phone to your cart and checkout. That’s it. There are no discount codes, nor any special on-page coupons you need to know about.

Buy Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, Black - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $468

