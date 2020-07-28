LG V35 ThinQ With Built-in Alexa, High-End Specs, and 3.5mm Audio Jack Available for an Unbelievable $299.99

It’s an excellent day to be an Amazon Prime member because LG’s last-generation flagship smartphone, the V35 ThinQ is down to just $299.99. Yes, that’s not a typo; that’s the real price of a premium handset and it can be yours if you act quickly. The LG V35 ThinQ comes with a built-in Alexa app, so you can summon the assistant to check what the weather is like, read an audiobook, check your calendar, and experience so much more.

The V35 ThinQ isn’t your average smartphone either because it’s loaded with hardware specifications that will still deliver that fluid Android experience. Firstly, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 845 and it’s paired with 6GB of LPDD4X RAM. Aside from 64GB of internal memory, the V35 ThinQ’s existing storage can be upgraded via microSD to a jaw-dropping 2TB. The display itself is quite large; a 6-inch P-OLED with a 2880 x 1440 resolution and it’s protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The LG V35 ThinQ is also quite durable for a smartphone that’s made using premium materials as it is MIL-STD-810G compliant. The dual 16MP + 16MP rear camera is able to capture both standard and ultrawide images and supports 4K 30FPS video recording. For audiophiles, the 32-bit Quad DAC delivers unprecedented sound quality from a smartphone, and the 3300mAh cell is more than enough to last you the entire day. The V35 ThinQ also supports wireless charging up to 10W, so that’s something handy to have.

For $299.99, Amazon Prime members are going to be absolutely happy that a previous-generation flagship has been discounted to such a new low.