Apple’s 5nm A14 Bionic Production May Start in Q2 2020 by TSMC

Since 2016, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has been the exclusive supplier of Apple’s A-series chips and according to DigiTimes, the orders will go to the same foundry this year as well. The TSMC-manufactured A14 Bionic silicon will likely power the rumored iPhone 12 series that’s expected in the second half of 2020.

Apple to Launch a Total of Four iPhone 12 Models, All Expected to Be Powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic

As expected, TSMC has now apparently perfected its 5nm process, just in time for making Apple’s upcoming processors. If everything proceeds smoothly, the company will start the manufacturing process next quarter. In contrast, the A13 Bionic was made using the 7nm FinFET fabrication. Apple’s A-series chipsets already edge out competing silicon, and with the 5nm process, it will likely retain its lead.

AMD 7nm Wafer Production Set To Double In 2H 2020, 7nm Capacity At TSMC Currently Fully Booked

The 5nm EUV process will result in improved logic density and speed. When the distance between the different components is reduced, less heat will be wasted. In layman’s term, we can expect the A14 Bionic chip to be faster and more power-efficient, as is the case with succeeding technology. Add to this the fact that the iPhone 12 is also expected to provide 5G connectivity and we can already see why customers would want to upgrade this year, especially all those who have been clinging to their older handsets for the past couple of years.

TSMC has reportedly been hard at work to miniaturize its fabrication process and its main aim was apparently to win orders from Apple for the fourth straight year. In fact, it’s supposedly going to be the sole supplier of the chip and up to two-thirds of its 5nm production capacity will be dedicated to the A14 Bionic’s production.

Later on, by 2022, TSMC is expected to move to the 3nm process. While that certainly sounds exciting, for now, Apple customers will have to make do with the same A13 Bionic chip powering the iPhone 11 with the impending launch of the rumored iPhone SE 2, at least for a few months.

Are you looking forward to the iPhone 12 or would you consider the iPhone SE 2 because of its low price? Let us know by commenting below.

Source: DigiTimes

