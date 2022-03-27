This 4K Ghostwire Tokyo Showcase With DLSS on an NVIDIA RTX 3090 Shows an Utrarealistic Tokyo

A new realistic Ghostwire Tokyo showcase has Tango GameWorks’ latest title running in 4K with DLSS on an NVIDIA RTX 3090.

Ghostwire Tokyo is quite the looker on PC, especially on higher-end systems with ray tracing, and we now have a new ultrarealistic showcase of the game in 4K resolution, courtesy of German YouTube channel ‘Digital Dreams’.

This video shows the game with NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling technique enabled to enhance the upscale the game's visuals. In addition, the showcase uses the creator's own custom ReShade raytracing preset in order to make the game look as realistic as possible. The results are quite impressive and are well worth your time. Check out the video down below and judge for yourself.

Ghostwire Tokyo is available now globally for PC and PlayStation 5. We reviewed the game upon release and praised its visuals, universe, and exploration.