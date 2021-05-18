24-inch iMac, M1 iPad Pro and New Apple TV 4K Will be Available in Stores this Friday

Apple has confirmed in a press release that its new lineup of products will be available to buy from retail stores starting this Friday.

New M1 iMac, iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K with Redesigned Siri Remote Available in Apple Stores this Friday

Those who are waiting to get their hands on the new 24-inch iMac, M1 iPad Pro and the new Apple TV 4K can get their hands on it this Friday from a nearby Apple Store. If you placed your order online, the first orders will start landing on doorsteps this Friday as well.

From Apple:

Beginning May 21, customers can get their hands on the all-new iMac, the M1-powered iPad Pro, and the next generation of Apple TV 4K at Apple Store locations and authorized resellers around the world. Customers who already ordered their new products will begin receiving deliveries Friday. With more than 99 percent of worldwide Apple Store locations open as of Friday, visitors will be able to experience the full line of new products in person with help from an Apple Specialist.

You really do not need any sort of introduction to the new iMac, iPad Pro or the Apple TV 4K. They are jam-packed with new features, they are fast, super capable, future-proof and will be short in supply soon thanks to the incoming chip shortage.

