We could all admit that Google Camera is perhaps one of the best apps available for taking photos. The best thing is that it is not just limited to Pixel phones as it has been ported to a number of Android devices, and only enhances the overall experience of taking photos much, much better.

Google is now pushing a new version of Google Camera that updates it to 7.4 and introduces a heap of new features.

New Google Camera Update Hints That the Pixel 5 Launch is Nearing, Adds Many New Features

The update is rolling out via Google Play Store, and it brings a number of changes as we have discussed before. Both Pixel 4 and 4XL will now have 8x zoom in the videos. Previously, this limitation was till 6x. This is happening thanks to Google's Super Resolution Zoom algorithm. Considering how Pixel 4 devices can capture photos with up to 8x zoom and minimum loss in quality, we are excited to see how it is going to go. This feature does come with a caveat, though. For instance, you will not be able to use auto or 60 fps option while recording the video.

Additionally, the update also brings video resolution quick toggles that will allow you to quickly shift between different resolution or recording modes. This can make switching on the fly a lot easier and simpler, to begin with.

Last but not the least, the most interesting bit here is that the Google Camera now has added support for PIxel 4a and Pixel 5. While the devices are not explicitly mentioned, the strings that XDA got their hands on do reveal the information. You can look at these strings below

<uses-library android:name="com.google.android.camera.experimental2020" android:required="false"/> <uses-library android:name="com.google.android.camera.experimental2020_midyear" android:required="false"/>

Both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 are scheduled to release this year. However, we don't have much information on the latter at the time of writing.

Have you updated your Google Camera app? How are you enjoying the changes so far?