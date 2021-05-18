2021 MacBook Air to Feature New Apple Silicon, Along With Increased Graphics Cores for Higher Performance

With Apple reportedly intending to launch redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a faster custom chip, it is not going to leave the 2021 MacBook Pro leaving hang and dry. According to the latest info, the less expensive portable Mac will also see a performance boost and might even give customers some liberty in choosing some graphics options.

2021 MacBook Air Could Feature Nine or Ten Graphics Cores for Increased GPU Performance

Bloomberg believes that the 2021 MacBook Air will arrive with an improved M1 chip. While the custom silicon’s codename is Staten, the report states that it will feature the same number of processing cores as the M1, but they will run faster. This can mean that either Apple will increase the clock speed of each high-performance core but a small margin, so it does not compromise the battery life.

Additionally, the 2021 MacBook Air could also arrive with nine or ten graphics cores instead of the seven or eight present on the current-generation model. This means an all-round performance gain for the less expensive machine, though Apple is also reported to update the lower-end 13-inch MacBook Pro with the same chip. The only difference is that since the MacBook Pro could feature an active cooling solution rather than the fanless one possibly present on the upcoming MacBook Air, it may deliver improved sustained performance.

Unfortunately, more details from the Bloomberg report were not provided, but a previous one from Gurman states that the 2021 MacBook Air will arrive with a lighter chassis, along with a MagSafe charging port and new USB 4 ports. Earlier, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo commented that the new MacBook Air would arrive with a mini-LED, but he predicts it will arrive in 2022, not this year.

Of course, more details are yet to come, and we highly recommend waiting for more updates soon.

News Source: Bloomberg