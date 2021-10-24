2022 MacBook Air Once More Rumored to Feature mini-LED, With No Change in Screen Size Compared to Previous Model

Once again, Apple has been rumored to bring a mini-LED upgrade to the 2022 MacBook Air. If you want to experience what this display technology is all about, you will have to transition to the 2021 MacBook Pro line first, and that might not be possible for a lot of customers because the new models start from $1,999.

The 2022 MacBook Air Could Be Apple’s Affordable Portable Mac to Feature a mini-LED

A report from DigiTimes has doubled down on claims that the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a mini-LED panel. Bear in mind that the new model has been reported multiple times to feature this display upgrade, and since these claims have been consistent over the course of several months, we can assume that Apple will switch out LCD technology for mini-LED.

However, the screen size is not expected to change, with the report stating that the 2022 MacBook Air will sport a 13.3-inch display, just like its direct predecessor, which features the M1 chip. Fortunately, potential customers wanting to pick the portable Mac in the future will not be disappointed by the same design that we have seen for several years. Instead, we might be greeted with a notch at the top, followed by M1 iMac-like colors, along with off-white bezels.

Unfortunately, the report does not mention when is Apple expected to launch the 2022 MacBook Air, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier predicted that this model will enter mass production in the third quarter of next year. He had not provided any reason for the MacBook Air launching much later, but it could be due to the design and hardware changes, which may force Apple to take a little more time with it.

The upcoming portable Mac could also arrive in a lighter chassis, a MagSafe charging port, and a couple of USB 4 ports, giving extra versatility to users. Last but certainly not least, the 2022 MacBook Air could be powered by Apple’s next-generation M2 chipset, which may serve as the direct successor to the M1. The M2 may have the same core configuration as the M1, meaning that four performance and four energy-efficient cores will be a part of the custom silicon.

There is a lot more that we do not know about the upcoming MacBook Air, and we are sure to learn more about it in the coming months, so stay tuned.

News Source: DigiTimes