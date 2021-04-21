Future MacBook Blueprints Allegedly Leaked Online as Ransomeware Gang Demands $50 Million From Apple Supplier

A ransomeware gang called REvil has allegedly stolen future MacBook blueprints from an Apple supplier and wants $50 million for their return. As proof, REvil has uploaded screenshots of the machine and claims it will leak more if its demands are not met.

Apple Supplier Has Until April 27 to Deliver $50 Million Otherwise Amount Will Increase to $100 Million After Deadline

REvil has given Apple supplier Quanta until April 27 to pay a $50 million ransom. The ransomeware gang has said that if demands are not met at the given date, the amount will be raised to $100 million. So far, Quanta has reportedly refused to cooperate with the gang, though REvil claims that it has all the local network data from the contract manufacturer.

Future MacBook Pro Models Might Feature ‘Deployable Feet’ for Enhanced Cooling

Quanta states that it is attempted to recover the lost data and mentions that there was little impact on its operations. REvil was also responsible for a similar attack on Acer’s server, leaking some of the information and demanding the same $50 million amount in exchange. The screenshot of the MacBook blueprint below does not really provide any sensitive information on the newer machines, but there is a possibility that more crucial uploads might be on the horizon if Quanta and Apple refuse to pay up.

“Our team is negotiating the sale of large quantities of confidential drawings and gigabytes of personal data with several major brands.”

Quanta is a leading notebook manufacturer and one of Apple’s key suppliers. In addition to making the MacBook Pro, the company is also responsible for mass producing Apple Watch models and has a long client list, including Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others. However, it is not confirmed if REvil stole future laptop blueprints of Quanta’s other partners. So far, the ransomeware gang claims it has leaked over a dozen schematics and designs of the MacBook components on its dark web leak site, with a negotiation chat given below showing what REvil plans on doing shortly.

Whether or not Quanta and Apple agree to the amount, this attack shows the growing number of incidents, with ransomeware gangs covering their tracks rather effectively. With the clock ticking, both Apple and Quanta have a choice to make, and we will see what transpires after April 27 so stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: BleepingComputer