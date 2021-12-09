Here is something interesting: the latest 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a larger built-in battery compared to the 2020 model.

2021 iPad Pro with 12.9-inch Mini LED Retina display Features a Larger 40.88-Watt-Hour Battery Compared to 36.71-Watt-Hour in 2020 Model

We highlighted how the 2021 iPad Pro is thicker and heavier compared to the 2020 model, if you are going for the 12.9-inch option. It makes sense - Apple had to squeeze in a Mini LED display hence compromises were made.

But, apart from that, we have now learned something new - the new 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a larger battery as well compared to the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro. We are seeing a battery size increase from 36.71-watt-hour to 40.88-watt-hour. The 11-inch iPad Pro did not see a bump in capacity at all and currently sits at 28.65-watt-hour.

Before you get excited for 'extra battery life,' keep in mind that Apple still advertises 10 hours of battery life across the board for iPad Pro. The bump in battery life exists just to meet the company's 10-hour claim, nothing else. But, at the same time, we are expecting the iPad Pro to fair slightly better in terms of standby.

iPad's 10-hour battery life claim has remain unchanged every since Steve Jobs revealed the first-generation iPad to the world back in 2010. Processors have become powerful over the years and Apple has managed to keep everything well around the 10-hour mark. But it is high time Apple increased that limit as well. We really would not mind something around 12 hours.

Would you?

