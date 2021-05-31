All iPhone Models Saw a Decline in the iOS 14.6 Battery Drain Test – Video

Apple saw fit to release iOS 14.6 a week or so ago and it harms the battery life of new and older iPhone models. To be fair, the past few point updates of iOS 14 had a negative impact on the battery of most iPhone models. Many users have reported excessive drain with overheating issues on their devices. A new video has emerged that aims to show iOS 14.6 in a battery drain test to corroborate the theory.

iOS 14.6 Battery Drain Test Shows All iPhone Models Facing Battery Drainage Compared to the Previous Update

The video is shared by the YouTube channel iAppleBytes that compares iOS 14.6 battery drain test against older updates. Apple did not include any battery-related fixes in the changelog, so it would be interesting to see how the latest build stacks up against older updates. In my view, iOS 14.6 did take a hit on my iPhone 12 Pro Max. I have noticed a sudden decline in percentage over minimal use. In one instance, even Instagram scrolling chopped about 10 percent in 15 minutes. In addition, the e=device got a lot hotter near the camera module.

Unfortunately, it can be seen in the video that iOS 14.6 did not house any excessive battery drain fixes. While iOS 14.5.1 already took a massive hit on most iPhone's battery life, iOS 14.6 further decreases the numbers. In iOS 14.6's Geekbench battery drain test, the iPhone 11 lasted 5 hours and 17 minutes while on iOS 14.5.1 it lasted for 5 hours and 25 minutes. On iOS 14.5, the iPhone lasted for 5 hours and 54 minutes. We can see how the latest update further increased the battery drainage.

The iPhone 7 also saw an increase in battery drainage, lasting for 3 hours and 34 minutes while it lasted for 3 hours and 45 minutes on iOS 14.5.1. Basically, all iPhone models saw an increase in battery drainage and a decrease in battery life with the latest iOS 14.6 update. The changes are visible in the latest iOS 14.6 battery drain test video.

This is not the first time that we are reporting the issue. We have previously covered how many users were complaining that their iPhone is losing battery life fast while their device is also getting hot. It is not clear what is causing the excessive battery drain in the iPhone models. However, we expect Apple to take note of the issue and fix the battery drain issue in the next update. Also, check out the iOS 14.6 speed test comparison if you are wondering about your device's performance after the update.

There you have it, folks. What is your experience with the new iOS 14.6 update? Has it been a nuisance to you? Let us know in the comments.