2020 iPhone 12 Launch Will Happen This Year, but Mass Production Reportedly Delayed by a Whole Month

Apple’s 2020 iPhone 12 launch plans haven’t been derailed by any means according to the latest report, suggesting that new models are slated to arrive on time. However, that doesn’t mean everything will be going according to plan. Details of the report state that due to the coronavirus pandemic, Apple has reportedly pushed the mass production phase by a whole month.

Mass Production Delay Can Mean One or More iPhone 12 Models May Not Be Available to Order Immediately

The report from The Wall Street Journal says Apple is planning to slash production of its iPhones by as much as 20 percent during the second of half of 2020. It appears that Apple expects overall sales to reduce in the coming months and despite the fact that the four models arriving later this year will have lots of upgrades and a design change to look forward to, even Apple isn’t safe from the deleterious effects of the coronavirus.

To remind you, Apple unveils new iPhone models during the month of September. If a one-month delay doesn’t sound like much, you might want to change your assessment about a few things. Since the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to feature better internals, more cameras, and an improved design, it’s possible both of these are delayed until October or November.

It’s not confirmed if the cheaper two models will be available earlier but since they should be easier to assemble, we believe Apple will make both of them available to purchase much sooner. Of course, if the coronavirus is contained in a few months, we might see Apple spring into action once again, but that is a big ‘if’.

Source: Wall Street Journal