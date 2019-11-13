16-inch MacBook Pro Specifications Leaked; 8-Core CPU, Radeon Pro 5500M Listed

We’re just a couple of hours away from a 16-inch MacBook Pro launch and it looks like just before the unveiling, the new machine’s hardware details have apparently leaked. Apart from the new design, we’ll also be greeted with new internals, so let us dive right into the 16-inch MacBook Pro specifications and see how powerful this product is expected to be.

New Leak Showing the 16-inch MacBook Pro Specifications Highlights Presence of 32GB DDR4 RAM & More

According to a Geekbench leak spotted by Chinese publication CnBeta, a machine sporting the internal model number MacBookPro16,1 has come forth and with it, the 16-inch MacBook Pro specifications have spilled too. According to the details, the unit spotted in the leak is running an Intel Core i9-9980HK, which features a total of 8 cores and 16 threads running at a base clock speed of 2.40GHz and a boost clock frequency of 5.00GHz.

16-inch MacBook Pro Is Official – Up to 80% More Performance; Features ‘Magic Keyboard’, Bigger Battery, Stellar Audio Hardware & More

Since Intel has yet to unveil its 10th-generation 45W CPUs for high-performance notebooks, it looks like Apple would have no choice but to settle for the company’s Coffee Lake H Refresh instead, which is something that we reported a while back. However, don’t believe for one second that Intel’s 9th-generation mobile processors are weaklings because they can comfortably replace your desktop chips for certain workloads. Let us also hope that Apple has been able to redesign the chassis and cooling system of the 16-inch MacBook Pro to the extent that it will be able to sustain higher clock speeds during hardcore testing or when completing CPU-intensive tasks.

Other 16-inch MacBook Pro specifications listed in the Geekbench leak reveal a Radeon Pro 5500M with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory. The Radeon Pro 5500M could be another variant of the Radeon RX 5500M AMD launched some time ago, suggesting that graphics performance will see a huge leap compared to the previous chips found in the 15-inch MacBook Pro family.

More 16-inch MacBook Pro specifications include 32GB of DDR4 RAM, but the Geekbench listing reveals a 1333MHz frequency. That is strange, especially when the DDR4 memory found in notebook computers is running on twice that speed. It could be the lowest recorded speed that DDR4 memory can run on since Geekbench has a habit of listing the lowest speeds, but we’ll still wait for the imminent launch to confirm these details.

Speaking of the 16-inch MacBook Pro launch, it is said to cost $2,400, and if that’s the case, it might replace the 15-inch MacBook Pro outright. Other changes to expect can range from slimmer bezels, a scissor switch keyboard mechanism, and a redesigned Touch Bar and Touch ID layout. Like always, we suggest you treat this leak with a pinch of salt as you’ll only have to wait a little while longer for the expected unveiling to happen, so stay tuned.

Source: CnBeta

Products mentioned in this post MacBook

USD 999 MacBook Pro

USD 1149 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.